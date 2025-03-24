Miriana Conte, who will be representing Malta at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, has revealed that she’s queer – and has a girlfriend.

Conte, who said she was “shocked and disappointed” after being told she can’t sing about “serving kant” (Maltese for “singing”) at the singing extravaganza, has quickly become a favourite among LGBTQ+ Eurovision lovers.

During an Instagram Live, Miriana Conte and Finland’s Erika Vikman discussed preparing for the competition and gave a small insight into their personal lives, revealing that they are part of the queer community.

“I think they support us the most because they get the perspective, they get the message we’re trying to send,” Conte said.

‘I say always I’m queer’

She referred to having to change her song title from “Kant” to “Serving” because of the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) decision to prohibit the word.

Similarly, Vikman claimed the EBU had said her performance of “Ich komme” (“I’m coming”) carried too many sexual connotations, meaning she too is expected to adapt her performance.

“The queer community is so open-minded,” Vikman said. “You can express yourselves wildly with no limits and it’s accepted. So, that’s the healthiest community in the world. I feel I’m queer because I don’t know what I am, so I say always that I’m queer”.

Conte responded: “Same, but… I do have a girlfriend. I resonate with you. I don’t know exactly what I am, I don’t like to put a label on myself. I just fall in love with people for who they are, so we’re very much the same on this as well.

“Thank you for sharing, Erika, because I know sometimes it’s a bit difficult to talk about these things, the queer community is so free and open and you can be unapologetically yourself without explaining.”

Vikman concluded: “Yes, you don’t have to be scared to show who you are and who you love, it’s such a free place. I hope that all people in the world will someday see how it feels to be inside the queer community because it’s a healthy place.”

Eurovision begins with the semi-finals on 13 May and 15 May, with the final taking place in Basel, Switzerland, on 17 May. Here’s a breakdown of every entry announced so far.

