Every Eurovision Song Contest 2025 entry confirmed so far

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, following Switzerland’s victory in 2024 with “The Code”.

Singer Nemo became the first non-binary artist to win the camp, glitzy competition, when it was held in Malmö, Sweden.

All 38 countries are holding national qualifying contests to choose the songs and artists to represent them, with Montenegro – who are set to return to the stage after a two-year absence – among those to have announced their artist already. Nina Žižić, who previously participated in 2013, will have another chance to nab the crown.

The two semi-finals will take place on 13 and 15 May, with the final on 17 May.

Here are the artists and songs that have been confirmed so far.

Albania – ‘Zjerm’, by Shkodra Elektronike

Shkodra Elektronike is a folk-tronica duo formed in 2019. Zjerm translates as “noise.”

Armenia – Survivor, by Parg

Indie-folk, R&B, pop and rock artist Parg has been chosen to represent his country with the song “Survivor”.

He released his debut single, “Ginin u Grely”, and his most- recent track, “Araj”, was nominated for best music video at the Armenian Music Video Awards.

Austria – JJ (song TBC)

JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, has been chosen to represent Austria.

Born in Vienna in 2001, he grew up in Dubai before returning to his home land in 2016. He has become well-known in the world of classical music and performs at the Vienna State Opera.

Some outlets have reported that his song for the competition is called “Wasted Love”.

Azerbaijan – Mamagama (song TBC)

Mamagama was formed in 2021. The band, made up of Asaf on vocals, Huss on guitar and Arif on drums, specialise in blending modern influences with the musical heritage of Azerbaijan.

Their track for Basel is rumoured to be called “Run With U”.

Belgium – ‘Strobe Lights’ by Red Sebastian

Belgium has chosen Red Sebastian to represent them with his song “Strobe Lights”.

He rose to fame as a finalist in 2014’s Belgium’s Got Talent, and appeared on Sing Again last year.

Cyprus – Theo Evan (song TBC)

Cyprus has chosen Theo Evan to represent them. A Greek-Cypriot singer-songwriter, dancer and actor, he is known for pop, reggaeton and electronic dance numbers.

Although the title of Cyprus’ song has not been revealed, the song-writing team has been announced and includes Linda Dale, who had a hand in last year’s winning track.

The Czech Republic – Kiss Kiss Goodbye, by Adonxs

Slovak singer-songwriter Adam Pavlovčin, known professional as Adonxs, is the former lead singer of the London-based alternative band Pace and released his debut solo studio album, Age of Adonxs, in 2022.

He will perform “Kiss Kiss Goodbye”.

Estonia – Espresso Macchiato, by Tommy Cash

Tommy Cash, who has performed at Glastonbury, has been chosen to represent Estonia.

Known for his bold visuals and sounds, will perform “Espresso Macchiato”.

Finland – Ich Komme, by Erika Vikman

Erike Vikman will represent Finland with her song “Ich Komme”.

Vikman is known in her home land for winning the popular Tangomarkkinat festival. She signed a recording contract with Warner Music and Mökkitie Records in 2019 , and her Erika Vikman reached the top of the Finnish album charts in 2022.

France – Louane (Song TBC)

Louane will represent France after being thrust into the spotlight at the age of 16 on The Voice.

The 28-year-old’s success is evident in her sold-out tours across Europe’s largest venues and her multiple accolades.

Greece – ‘Asteromáta’ by Klavdia

Klavdia will represent her country with the song “Asteromáta”.

The 22-year-old reached the final of The Voice of Greece, where she was mentored by Eurovision winner Helena Paparizou, and has gone on to release platinum-selling singles.

Ireland – ‘Laika Party’ by EMMY

EMMY, who is from Norway, will represent Ireland with the song “Laika Party”.

In 2021, the 24-year-old participated in Melodi Grand Prix, Norway’s pre-selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, and has a huge following on TikTok, where she sings.

Israel – Yuval Raphael (Song TBC)

Israel has chosen 24-year-old Yuval Raphael to represent them, but have not yet announced the title of her song.

The singer is the winner of the 2024/45 series of Israeli singing competition The Rising Star.

Latvia – ‘Bur man laimi’, by Tautumeitas

Pop music group Tautumeitas will be representing Latvia with the song “Bur man Iaimi”.

The band, which claims to pride itself on its “strong Latvian sound”, has chosen reportedly the first song written entirely in Latvian to represent the country since 2004.

Lithuania – ‘Tavo Akys’ by Katarsis

Lithuanian rock band Katarsis will be performing their song “Tavo Akys” at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Tavo Akys” translates to “your eyes” in Lithuanian.

Luxembourg – ‘La Poupée Monte Le Son’ by Laura Thorn

Laura Thorn, a teacher at the Esch/Alzette Conservatory of Music in Luxembourg, will be performing “La Poupée Monte Le Son” – or “the doll turns up the sound” at this year’s contest.

Thorn has a master’s degree in music theory, music pedagogy and pop singing, and is reportedly trained in music theory, piano, cello, keyboard, chamber music and dance.

Malta – ‘Kant (‘Singing’)’ by Miriana Conte

Miriana Conte will be representing Malta with the song “Kant (‘Singing’)”.

Conte has raised eyebrows with the lyrics of the chorus, “Serving kant… Do-re-mi-fa-s-s-serving kant”, which sounds an awful lot like “serving c**t”. “Kant” translates to “singing” in Maltese.

“The EBU accepted that the song remains the same, so it shouldn’t be a problem,” the singer told LovinMalta.

Montenegro – ‘Dobrodošil’, by Nina Žižić

Nina Žižić began her career in 2004 with the group Negre and represented Montenegro at Eurovision 12 years ago, alongside hip-hop duo Who See.

Dobrodošil translates as “welcome.”

The Netherlands – Claude (song TBC)

Claude Kiambe, known simply as Claude, is a Congolese-born Dutch singer-songwriter.

No song title has been revealed yet.

Norway – ‘Lighter’ by Kyle Alessandro

18-year-old Kyle Alessandro will be representing Norway with his song “Lighter”.

The song is reportedly inspired by the singer’s mother, who recently underwent cancer treatment and has now recovered.

Poland – ‘GAJA’ by Justyna Steczkowska

Justyna Steczkowska, who represented Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1995, is back with her song “GAJA”.

The singer, who sits on the jury seat for talent competition The Voice of Poland, has released 19 studio albums, recorded over 200 songs and performed more than 3,000 concerts.

Slovenia – ‘How Much Time Do We Have Left’ by Klemen

Singer Klemen Slakonja, known as Klemen, will be performing ballad “How Much Time Do We Have Left” as Slovenia’s entry.

The song is dedicated to his wife, actress Mojca Fatur, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome. She has now recovered from the illness.

Spain – ‘Esa Diva’ by Melody

Spanish pop artist Melody will be performing “Esa Diva” to represent the country.

With her first hit, “El Baile Del Gorila”, when she was just 10 years old, Melody has now enjoyed a singing career spanning over 25 years and six albums.

Ukraine – ‘Bird of Pray’ by Ziferblat

Trio Ziferblat will be representing Ukraine this year with their song “Bird of Pray”.

According to the Eurovision Song Contest, the band’s song “is a deep, emotional reflection on the realities that the Ukrainian people face daily.”

This article will be updated as more artists and songs are announced, so bookmark it!

