Celine Dion has been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, Stiff-person Syndrome (SPS), and has postponed her European tour.

The renowned singer has opened up about her struggle with SPS, which is characterised by muscle spasms, in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday (8 December).

Speaking to her fans directly, she said: “I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now. I have been dealing with problems with my health for a long time

“And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Celine Dion’s condition, Stiff-person syndrome, is a rare autoimmune disorder that has impacted “every aspect” of her daily life, she said, “causing difficulties” in walking and affecting her vocal chords so she is not able to “sing that way [she] used to”.

Celine added: “It hurts me to tell you this means that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February. I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope.”

Working with her sports medicine therapist, she hopes to “build back” her strength and perform again, but admitted “it’s been a struggle”.

Concluding the video, the 54-year-old spoke of her love of singing and the stage, saying: “All I know is singing is what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most. I miss you so much, I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you.

“I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

She reiterated her resolve to “concentrate” on her health and “recuperate”, ready to return for the rescheduled European dates in 2024.

Her tour dates from 26 August to 4 October, 2023, currently remain unchanged.

Fans of Celine Dion are already sharing their love and messages of support.

Fellow French singer, Amel Bent, commented: “I love you Celine, don’t forget the flame you carry.”

Drag queen LaMona Divine echoed these sentiments, saying: “Get well soon my queen! You are strong woman!”

And Nigerian R&B musician, Jemiriye, shared: “Dear Celine. Your contributions to the music industry are priceless, you inspire so many across the globe.

“I pray for healing and recovery. Take all the time you need to recover.”