Actor Kirk Cameron banned from reading anti-LGBTQ+ stories in US libraries

Actor and outspoken evangelical Christian Kirk Cameron has claimed more than 50 libraries have either denied or ignored his proposal for a faith-based story hour to promote his new book, As You Grow.

His team have claims the refusals are signify pandering to the “woke left”.

“This is proof that more than ever, we are getting destroyed in the battle for the hearts and minds of our children,” Cameron told Fox News Digital.

“Publicly funded libraries are green-lighting ‘gender marker and name change clinics’ while denying a story time that would involve the reading of a book that teaches biblical wisdom. How much more clear can it get?”

The libraries rejecting Cameron’s proposal have told the book’s publisher, Brave Books, that the event would clash with commitments to provide safe and inclusive spaces.

A library in Providence, Rhode Island approached for the story hour allegedly told the publisher: “No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space… We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align.”

A spokesperson for Kirk Cameron has said not being allowed to read his religious books in LGBTQ+ inclusive spaces is pandering to ‘the woke left’. (Credit: Getty Images)

Cameron has been outspoken about his queerphobic views, most notably in 2012, when he came under fire for comments that homosexuality was “unnatural … detrimental, and ultimately destructive to so many of the foundations of civilization.”

Responding to backlash, Cameron insisted that his anti-gay comments didn’t preclude his “life’s mission” to “love all people”.

“I should be able to express moral views on social issues – especially those that have been the underpinning of Western civilization for 2,000 years – without being slandered, accused of hate speech, and told from those who preach ‘tolerance’ that I need to either bend my beliefs to their moral standards or be silent when I’m in the public square,” Cameron said.

Cameron’s sister, Hollywood’s Candace Cameron-Bure, recently made her own headlines after issuing a similar response to queerphobic comments she made regarding LGBTQ+ representation in Christmas movies.

After telling the Wall Street Journal that she disagreed with Hallmark’s intention to tell more LGBTQ+ holiday stories, Cameron-Bure followed up by announcing that she actually has “love and affection for all people”.

One library Cameron pitched his story hour to, the San Lorenzo Library, responded negatively with reasons likely rooted in recent history.

Earlier this year, five members of far-right extremist group the Proud Boys stormed the San Lorenzo Library during a Drag Queen Story hour in June.

This month, the San Lorenzo Library hosted an event with attorneys and volunteers for those wanting to complete name and gender marker change paperwork. The event was part of the library’s “Every Month Is Pride Month” series.

“Libraries are open to all and are places that foster inclusion of all our communities,” library spokesperson Alicia Reyes said in response to the Proud Boys intrusion.

“Attempts to intimidate and silence others are not tolerated in libraries.”