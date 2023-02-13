Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure says cancel culture is “real” after she received criticism for making anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal last year, Bure explained that one of the reasons she left US network Hallmark to work instead for the Great American Family channel was because “Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core”.

Not long before Bure made the comment, Hallmark had announced that it was to release its first gay Christmas film, The Holiday Sitter.

Bure, who is Christian, then issued a defence of her comments, suggesting that she “loves all people” but wanted to “find a home for more faith-based programming”.

Several months on, Bure, 46, has further addressed the controversy in a discussion with minister Julia Jeffress Sadler on the religious podcast Unapologetic.

Sadler told Bure she was “an example of someone who speaks the truth, doesn’t waver, and does so graciously”.

Candace Cameron Bure, who became chief content officer at Great American Family last year, replied: “It’s important that we don’t back down… cancel culture is real and it is difficult.

“It’s hard, but listen, I just want to encourage you. You have to find your community and know the word of God.

“You’re not just talking the talk but have to walk the walk, and when the truth comes with love and kindness and respect, it goes a whole lot further.”

Bure’s continued defence of her anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments are unlikely to go down well with JoJo Siwa, who, called the original remarks “rude and hurtful” to the queer community.

In July, singer and dancer joJo Siwa branded Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she had met, resulting in the start a public feud.