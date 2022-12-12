Beyoncé apparently wants these artists to support her on the Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé is rumoured to be considering a number of artists to support her on the Renaissance Tour.

The pop icon is said to be a fan of Bree Runway, Tems and FLO and wants them to join her on her world tour, which is expected to take place in 2023.

This is according to The Sun, who report that the singer is “considering girlband Flo as a potential opening act for her dates in the UK”.

The R&B girl group have been making waves on social media for their live performances and recently won the prestigious BRITs Rising Star award.

“Bey has also been impressed by marvellous Nigerian singer Tems, who was presented with the BMI Impact award last year, and British singer and rapper Bree Runway,” the story added.

Bree Runway responded to a tweet saying “sorry what?” and then followed it up saying: “idc what time it is, my mum needs to wake up and answer her GAWD DAMN PHONE, BEYONCE KNOWS WHO I AM.”

idc what time it is, my mum needs to wake up and answer her GAWD DAMN PHONE, BEYONCÉ KNOWS WHO I AM 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LIKE BFFR WAKE UP SIS! — BR ☆ (@breerunway) December 11, 2022

Runway has previously collaborated with Lady Gaga on her Chromatica Remix album on the track “Babylon” and performed at the likes of Birmingham Pride.

While Tems was a guest artist on Beyoncé’s acclaimed number one album, Renaissance on the track “Move” alongside Grace Jones.

The much-anticipated tour is yet to be announced, but rumours have been circulating for months.

This is after a Ticketmaster update on the UK website earlier this year, which sent fans into a frenzy.

A fan page on Twitter named @B7Album spotted a new Ticketmaster page entitled ‘Beyoncé 2022-2023’ leading to fans suspecting that a tour announcement was imminent.

Queen Bey then confirmed a tour herself via a PowerPoint presentation during a charity event.

🚨 Beyoncé confirms at the Wearable Art Gala that a RENAISSANCE Tour is happening, kicking off in summer of 2023. pic.twitter.com/g6jXW2FWiG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

The fifth annual Wearable Art Gala, organised by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, saw the first tickets sold for the yet-to-be-announced tour.

A ‘concert experience’ was raffled off at the event for an eye-watering $150,000, and includes first-class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, two Renaissance Tour concert tickets and a guided backstage tour from Tina Knowles-Lawson.

So, fans can watch this space as the tour is likely to be announced in the coming months.

You can bookmark the Ticketmaster page and check the social media channels for ticket outlets and of course, Beyoncé herself.