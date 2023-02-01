Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour dates

Beyoncé has confirmed details of the much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour.

The pop icon will embark on the world stadium tour in 2023 with dates planned for the UK, Europe and North America.

Fans will be able get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer finally revealed details of the tour after rumours were circulating among fans on social media.

She posted an an image sitting on top of the disco ball horse from her album cover, wearing a cowboy hat with the caption: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023”.

Beyoncé will kick off the tour in Stockholm on 10 May then play dates across the UK and Europe including London’s Tottenham Stadium for two nights.

The tour will then head to North America, starting at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in July for two nights and finishing up in New Orleans on 27 September.

It will be in support of her acclaimed seventh album also titled, Renaissance.

The LP was released last July and led by hit single “Break My Soul”, which sampled Big Freedia and house classic “Show Me Love”.

The number one album also features tracks including “Cuff It”, “Alien Superstar” and “Virgo’s Groove” and it’s since been nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Renaissance is a love letter to the Black LGBTQ+ community, with the singer dedicating the album to her late uncle Johnny, “the most fabulous gay man” she knew, who served as inspiration for the project.

The album’s dedication section reads: “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long.”

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and more below.

When do Beyoncé tickets go on sale?

The official release date for tickets for the tour is yet to be announced, but fans should keep an eye out on the singer’s social channels.

If you’re in the UK they’ll go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk.

While US fans can get tickets in the general sale via ticketmaster.com.

How do I get Beyoncé presale tickets?

A fan club presale will take place which you can sign up to at tour.beyonce.com.

It’s currently not open but each tour date says ‘soon’, so it’s likely to be in the next few days, with tickets going on sale next week.

You can find the full tour schedule below.

As confirmed by Beyoncé’s tour page, these are the official dates for the Renaissance World Tour.