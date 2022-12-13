RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is coming in hot, with 16 brand-new queens ready to fight for the crown.

Willow Pill may only be seven months into her reign, but the RuPaul’s Drag Race mega-machine is already looking for its next drag superstar, dropping the promos for its 15th (!) season.

Revealed by Ms Pill today (13 December), the cast is the largest ever for a regular series at 16 queens, and features former Miss Continental Sasha Colby, as well as the first ever siblings to appear on the same season, Sugar and Spice.

Here’s your newest batch of Ru girls – and their engines are revved.

Don't miss the premiere of #DragRace Season 15 FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @MTV

Amethyst

Hailing from Hartford, Connecticut, Amethyst is the self-professed “meme queen and part-time popstar”, as well as Mx. Chez, 2022.

“We’ve never had a winner with an IQ lower than 30!”

Amethyst is looking forward to the Rusical and iconic Snatch Game

“The nose knows no bounds.”

Here to show the world why she's Connecticut's crown jewel, it's Amethyst! #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Anetra

Anetra is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and follows in the footsteps of showgirls and icons Derrick Barry, Farrah Moan and Kahanna Montrese.

“It’s a really beautiful story, I took my drag name from a stripper that I used to work with.”

Anetra says she does drag to inspire her own queerness – and others.

“To be on the fifteenth season is – bleurgh – sickening.”

Are you betting on @iamanetra? #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Aura Mayari

Nashville, Tennessee’s offering this year comes in the form of Aura Mayari, a sickening dancing queen – who’s friends with season 14’s pint-sized lip sync assassin, Jorgeous.

“My drag style is very ‘boss bitch vibes.'”

Aura is the self-professed ‘walking facetune’ of Season 15 – so check the filters mama – and Manila Luzon is the reason she started drag.

“I’m not a comedy queen – f**k that shit!”

Irene ‘The Alien’ DuBois

When Irene ‘The Alien’ DuBois isn’t from Uranus (lol) she’s from Washington, Seattle – the same city as the only queen to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice, Jinkx Monsoon.

“When people first meet me, they always think that I’m a huge b***h. And it’s cos I am!”

Irene’s “debilitatingly competitive” and her drag is inspired by sci-fi and out-of-this-world aesthetics.

“Instead of looking like drag queens, I like to look like Star Wars characters.”

The alien queen has landed! @queenirenehunty #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Jax

Jax – just Jax – is a New York City queen. She’s an “acrobatics and theatrics” queen, so we can’t wait to see what she leaves on the main stage.

“I’m a New York Queen – which means I have to be extremely versatile! And not just in the bedroom.”

Jax’s nature as a stunt queen means she loves surprising people, and she’s been an athlete all her life. Get the stamina in check babe!

“Drag is not a contact sport, but it’s also not a team sport.”

Representing for the queens from Queens, say hello to Jax! @thatbitchjax #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Loosey LaDuca

According to Loosey LaDuca‘s Instagram, she has a “body that doesn’t quit and a brain that doesn’t work”. Iconic already.

“If you’re not laughing [at one of my shows], I swear you don’t have a pulse.”

LaDuca is also – seriously – a construction worker who “poured concrete last week”.

“If another queen comes for me, I will pull out my big hard tool and fix their attitude.”

Construction worker by day, glamazon by night – @LooseyLaDuca is here to slay! #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Luxx Noir London

Despite the last name, Luxx Noir London hails from East Orange, New Jersey. She’s widely touted as one to watch this season.

“I’m just that girl, I can’t put it any other way. I am the fantasy”

Luxx Noir London is ready to slay this season – and doesn’t have a mould or a label, because she can “do it all, well.”

“My delusion is a reality for me,” – werk!

Luxx be a lady tonight! @luxxnoirlondon sashays into #DragRace Season 15 – FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

Despite the first name, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is from Miami, Florida, and is the self-branded “enthusiast that can lay your lace [and] slay your face”. Ouch.

“You never seen nothing like this before! I’m the fattest and the baddest.”

She says she stands out from her hometown Miami drag scene by refusing to conform to the local standards, and her drag mother is Lashauwn Beyond!

“I done a million and one pageants – I lost a million, [because I broke the rules] but I won like…five.”

She's bringing that Miami heat to the competition, it's Malaysia Babydoll Foxx! @foxxy_doll #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Marcia Marcia Marcia

So good they had to name themselves three times, Marcia Marcia Marcia is the second New York queen on season 15.

“I think I’m gonna goop and gag ’em, Mama!”

Her shows include “insane dancing” and “beautiful handmade looks”.

“The fans are gonna get everything they want – that they maybe haven’t had in a long time…”

We can't stop talking about Marcia Marcia Marcia! @marciax3nyc #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is the “heavyweight champ” from Houston, Texas, baby!

“My style is over the top, old school drag – with a modern twist.”

Mistress Isabelle says that she’s just big-boned, but her heart goes out to the big girls.

“Drag comes naturally me … I live, breath, eat drag.”

Princess Poppy

Royalty before she snatches the crown, can Princess Poppy from San Francisco, California, make herself a queen supreme this season?

“I’m from San Francisco – a city known for their earthquakes, but I’m the biggest disaster there!”

Poppy loves doing stand-up and is first and foremost a comedy queen.

“Love to read! That’s my number one talent, to read.” Lea Michele could never.

Bow down to Princess Poppy! #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Robin Fierce

Robin Fierce is also from Hartford, Connecticut – she and Amethyst are the first queens from the city featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Viewers are going to be gagged by this season. I can’t wait to watch it, so I know they can’t wait to watch it”

Robin says she does drag to bring everything she loves together – like singing and performing.

“If another queen comes for me they can try, but how can you come for perfection, darling?”

Salina Estitties

The first of the Los Angeles cohort, Salina Estitties is the LatinX “West Coast Diva” of season 15.

“I have heart, I have live, I have titties!”

Ms Estitties is determined to win Drag Race’s first EGOT – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in the show’s various acting, singing and dancing challenges.

“Actress, dancer, singer – then p***y all over.” Loves it.

.@SalinaEstitties brings all the boys to the yard! #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Sasha Colby

THE one to watch this season, Sasha Colby is a former Miss Continental from LA and the mother of the inventor of the ‘heartspace’, season 14’s Kerri Colby.

“I would describe my drag as ‘Goddess Slut’ – and my superpower is a nasty hairflip.”

Ms Colby says that drag is the longest relationship she’s ever been in – and was giving shade before a lot of these other queens were born, henny.

“It’s Sasha Colby time.” It certainly is, mama!

Say aloha to the one & only @SashaColby! #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

Spice

One-half of the first biological twins to ever appear on the show, Spice is the third cast member from LA this season.

“My drag aesthetic is full-blown crazy wh*re.”

The strangest thing about Spice is the fact that she’s “obsessed with carrots” … not where we thought that was going!

“That’s the thing about my name being a spice, I could not name you five spices right now.”

Sugar

Rounding out the fiercest (and biggest) batch of queens yet is Sugar – Spice’s twin. We’ll have to wait to see if their runway looks are done in pairs…

“I’m the dumb bimbo that lives down the street from you so … dads, watch out.”

If production doesn’t give us a lipsync against brothers/ sisters – cancel the show!

“Sugar is serving you pristine, top-of-the-shelf perfection.”

It doesn't get sweeter than Sugar! @sugarsworld_ #DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premieres on 6 January, but is available at 2am on 7 January in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.

Ready? Set? Slay!