An Indiana Republican Party has sent one of their US senator’s a letter of disapproval after he supported the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA).

Sen Todd Young is one of the 12 Republicans in Senate who voted in favour of the RMA, ensuring federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

But his open support for the legislation has led the Cass County Republican Party to send him a letter of censure, formally expressing their severe disapproval.

In a personal piece for Indy Star, Young wrote: “Same-sex couples ― many of whom are also people of faith ― want to be treated with dignity and respect as well.”

Explaining his support for the bill he said: “They don’t want to live in fear of their families being ripped apart by a future court decision.”

Young emphasised that the Respect for Marriage Act wouldn’t impact people’s religious freedoms.

He added: “I would never try to persuade people to change the teachings of their faith, but I can explain why I think Christians should not be fearful of this legislation.

“In fact, the explicit protections in this proposal offer far more in the way of religious liberty protections than currently under Obergefell, which leaves all such decisions up to the courts.”

NEW: Indiana’s Cass County Republican party has drafted and sent a censure letter to GOP Sen. Todd Young over his support of legislation to protect same-sex marriage, per copy obtained by CNN, and has also begun circulating it to other GOP counties. Letter & email here: pic.twitter.com/YlzwPqOCsa — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 9, 2022

Despite Young’s reassurance the Cass County Republican Party wrote in their letter: “Your decision elicited feelings of anger, disbelief, and even a sense of betrayal. We are not just fiscal conservatives, but social conservatives as well.

“This bill enshrines and codifies in Federal law an incorrect understanding of marriage, further embedding it in the American legal fabric,” the letter continues.

“It will enable and encourage litigation against those who disagree and hold a traditional understanding of the union. It opens the door to further degradation of marriage such as recognition of polygamous relationships.”

This is the second time this year the House has passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The House approved the bill back in July, but it took an amendment securing religious protections to get it passed by the Senate just last month.

The amendment also states the law doesn’t recognise polygamous marriages.

In the senate, which is divided 50-50, at least 10 Republican senators needed to back the Respect for Marriage Act for it to become law.

Passing the Respect For Marriage Act has become a priority for Democrats after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, gutting abortion rights across the country.