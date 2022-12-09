The US House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Thursday (8 December), ensuring federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

With a 258-169-1 House vote, the bill now heads to president Joe Biden’s desk with the help of 39 Republicans who transcended party lines to back the bill.

The Republican representatives who supported the bill were:

Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota

Don Bacon, Nebraska

Ken Calvert, California

Kat Cammack, Florida

Mike Carey, Ohio

Liz Cheney, Wyoming

John Curtis, Utah

Rodney Davis, Illinois

Tom Emmer, Minnesota

Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania

Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin

Andrew Garbarino, New York

Mike Garcia, California

Carlos Gimenez, Florida

Tony Gonzales, Texas

Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio

Jamie Herrera Beutler, Washington

Ashley Hinson, Iowa

Darrell Issa, California

Chris Jacobs, New York

David Joyce, Ohio

John Katko, New York

Nancy Mace, South Carolina

Nicole Malliotakis, New York

Peter Meijer, Michigan

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa

Blake Moore, Utah

Dan Newhouse, Washington

Jay Obernolte, California

Tom Rice, South Carolina

Mike Simpson, Idaho

Elise Stefanik, New York

Bryan Steil, Wisconsin

Chris Stewart, Utah

Mike Turner, Ohio

Fred Upton, Michigan

David Valadao, California

Ann Wagner, Missouri

Michael Waltz, Florida

This is the second time this year the House has passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The House approved the bill back in July, but it took an amendment securing religious protections to get it passed by the Senate just last month.

After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, Democrats feared the overturn of 2015’s Obergefell v Hodges, which legalised same-sex marriage.

This fear charged the Respect for Marriage Act with urgency.

Most representatives supporting the bill in July re-confirmed their vote yesterday, save eight Republicans. But those who did maintain their support spoke out about their decision.

Utah congressman Chris Stewart wrote on Twitter that his support of the act seemed like “the best approach” to protect both LGBTQ+ and religious freedoms.

Civil rights are not a finite resource. We do not have to take from one group to give to another.



That's why I was proud to once again vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. This is the best approach to protect all of our LGBTQ and religious friends and neighbors. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) December 8, 2022

South Carolina representative Nancy Mace also qualified her vote with a statement, saying that the LGBTQ+ right to marry echoes national values of “individual liberty”.

“Today’s vote to protect marriage and protect religious liberties marks the end of a long fight for the basic civil right for any two people to marry without discrimination,” Mace said.

“The right to marry whoever you love regardless of the color of your skin or orientation shouldn’t be controversial. Our nation was built on the notion of individual liberty. This vote marks another step forward in the American people’s constant fight for freedom.”