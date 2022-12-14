Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 North American tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The pop icon will headline arenas and amphitheaters across the US and Canada between April and June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 11am local time on 16 December via Ticketmaster.

The Together Again Tour will see the singer celebrate a milestone 50 years in the entertainment industry.

According to Rolling Stone the tour will highlight two of her most defining releases, The Velvet Rope and Janet.

1993’s self-titled Janet saw her write all the lyrics for the album after being criticised that her success came from being a member of the Jackson family.

She also co-produced every song including hit singles, “If”, “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “Again”.

Released in 1997, The Velvet Rope marked Jackson’s sixth studio album and features singles “I Get Lonely” and “Together Again”.

The LP received critical acclaim and established her reputation as a gay icon, receiving the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music.

She is also expected to spotlight new music and some of her greatest hits from across her career during the headline tour.

It’s also been confirmed that she’ll be supported by rapper Ludacris across the tour, which kicks off on 14 April in Hollywood.

She will stop off in the likes of Orlando, New York, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles before finishing up in Seattle on 21 June.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and the tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 11 local time on 16 December via Ticketmaster.

A presale is taking place for Citi cardholders and Janet Jackson fan club members. This is now live and can also be accessed via Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.