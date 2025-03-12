It’s official, Janet Jackson is a Sabrina Carpenter stan. The legendary artist attended the Short n’ Sweet Tour, which she praised as “fun”.

The “Please Please Please” hitmaker is in the thick of her ever-loved tour, which takes all the glitz and glam of old Hollywood mixed with the singer’s signature vocals and a generous helping of cheeky innuendos, for good measure.

Before she heads back to the US and Canada for her big return, the star is currently touring Europe. None other than icon Jackson made time to attend her Sunday (9 March) headline show at The O2 Arena.

“What a fun show! We enjoyed you @SabrinaAnnLynn,” the legendary performer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It seems the respect and adoration was reciprocated, after Carpenter shared Jackson’s post and added, “You are everything Janet. Thank you for coming.”

you are everything Janet 💞💞💞

thank you for coming https://t.co/8IGRgDMxdg — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) March 9, 2025

On Tuesday (11 March), Carpenter reflected on her “little British dream” headlining at the venue, which was undoubtedly a full-circle moment for the singer.

“I opened there when i was 18 and it’s been my goal ever since to come back and play my own shows. Then you not only sold them out but you also made my album number 1 in the UK again while I was there.

“what did i do to deserve ya,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who came and sang so loud and special thank you to my iconic juno girls salma + baby spice.”

You may like to watch

Carpenter posted a round-up of images from the two shows, including an image with Jackson and other fellow celebrity guests in attendance, including Salma Hayek and Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton.

Her star-studded attendees follow Carpenter’s confirmed tour dates in Europe this spring, where she is set to travel to the likes of Zurich, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Manchester, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.