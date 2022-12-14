The Weeknd announces Wembley Stadium show on his 2023 tour: tickets, seating plan and more

The Weeknd has announced a huge Wembley Stadium show as part of his 2023 tour.

Due to huge demand the singer has added an extra date at the iconic London venue for 18 August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm on 16 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s part of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour and is in support of his two albums, After Hours and Dawn FM.

He previously announced shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and two at London Stadium, which have sold out.

The tour will also see him head to venues across Europe next summer including Oslo, Dublin, Milan, Paris, Prague and Hamburg.

He recently wrapped up the North American leg of the stadium tour, which saw him perform the likes of “Blinding Lights”, “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Wicked Games”.

You can find out how to get tickets for the new Wembley Stadium date below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm on 16 December via Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets?

These are the ticket prices for his shows at London Stadium, so fans can expect a similar price bracket for the Wembley Stadium date.

Seated tickets – £52.25 / £69.10 / £97.20 / £146.35

East front pitch standing – £113.80

West front pitch standing – £113.80

Rear pitch standing £81.60-£91.60

Premium early entry package – east – £229.60

Premium early entry package – west – £229.60

Early entry package – rear pitch – £191.60

Gold hot ticket package – £259.60

Silver hot ticket package – £196.60

VIP Lounge – £384.90

What’s the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

This is the layout for The Weeknd’s show at Wembley Stadium. It features two front standing sections, a rear pitch standing section and tiered seating.

This should give fans an idea of what section they’ll be in when buying tickets.

Wembley Stadium seating plan for The Weeknd’s show (Ticketmaster)

What are The Weeknd’s tour dates?