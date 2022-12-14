Young Royals stans rise up – it’s official! The hit Netflix series will return for a third and final season, much to the relief of its loyal fanbase.

The Swedish drama follows the love story between Crown Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and boarding school classmate Simon (Omar Rudberg).

The announcement was first dropped by Netflix who posted a photo of our two faves, Wilhelm and Simon, hand in hand walking away, with the caption: “Simon + Wilhelm forever? Young Royals will return for a third and final season.”

Ryding and Rudberg also took to social media to share the exciting news, adding: “It’s all coming to an end.”

The eagerly-awaited renewal comes weeks after the second season was released on Netflix, with fans running a concerted campaign to secure the show a third season.

The previous series ended on a dramatic note after Wilhelm risked it all by revealing he was in fact in the sex tape with Simon that was the centre of the scandal in season one, and season two.

As Wilhelm and Simon continue to try and mend their relationship and be together despite the odds, it seems season three may give us the happy ending we have all been hoping for.

Speaking to PinkNews about their surprise at its popularity and the loyal fanbase, creator Lisa Ambjorn said she did not anticipate “the scale” of the reaction.

“They are like an army,” she explains. “They are amazing. They will go out and find every little detail that everyone put into this show and discuss it, make art out of it.

“It’s turned into its own community. No one could have foreseen that.”

Rudberg adds: “We did not think that it was gonna be as big of a deal as it actually became. But it was so much fun,” with Ryding agreeing: “That level of response was pretty monumental. We didn’t expect that so it’s been a crazy ride.”

With season three set to show the fallout of the season two finale, and also tie up the storylines for our ensemble of characters – fans are sharing their absolute delight.

YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 3 IS COMING

WE FUCKING WON

WILMON HAPPY ENDING pic.twitter.com/7h6sT6NwGB — 🎄𝐌𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐬ᴴ (@rubi0Fake) December 14, 2022

this is literally the best day of my life like this just brightened my whole week https://t.co/5zaXEzSkm5 — YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 3 (@forwiImon) December 14, 2022

And fans are already requesting that they buck the six-episode trend, and give everyone what they deserve – a 16-episode deep dive finale.

Since it's the final season of Young Royals, i want 16 episodes. Nothing more or less. 16 perfect episodes. Catch it @NetflixNordic pic.twitter.com/m0egF1NxsT — jay🪐 (@jethrothevirgo) December 14, 2022

currently manifesting 10 episodes for young royals season 3 — kel (@allabaomar) December 14, 2022

Although everyone is thrilled at the renewal, there are some devastated to see that the third season will in fact be the final, sharing their sadness at seeing their story come to an end.

i am so scared that if they announce young royals season 3 it's gonna be the last one but at least they'll hopefully have a chance to wrap up wilmon's story well but i'm still not ready to lose them pic.twitter.com/S5KRL02WQ5 — anna ❄️ (@dyleoliviazella) December 13, 2022

me when season 3 was confirmed but it's also the final season pic.twitter.com/cTBJmelc2x — Sky 👑✨ YOUNG ROYALS HAS BEEN RENEWED!!!! (@skyy_dash) December 14, 2022

And of course, the biggest stan account of all, Netflix Nordic, posted their own season three renewal announcement with a Christmas twist.

my new favorite christmas song 💜 pic.twitter.com/9vTcmoa1aC — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) December 14, 2022

And with Ryding and Rudberg set to appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, 15 December, we could expect some teasers for season three very soon.

Young Royals season one two are available to stream on Netflix.