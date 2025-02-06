Young Royals stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding have reunited almost one year on from the end of the cult queer Netflix series.

During the London stop of Omar Rudberg’s current Every Night Fantasy Tour last night (5 February), fans were treated to arguably the most special guest possible, and during the most pertinent moment of the gig.

As Rudberg began performing “Simon’s Song”, taken from episode three of season two of Young Royals, his former co-star walked onto the stage from behind him, and took him in for an embrace.

Ryding wrapped his arms around Rudberg’s waist, as Rudberg attempted to continue singing, but the crowd’s rapturous reaction ended up leaving them both laughing.

After collecting themselves, the pair finished the song together, before Ryding ran off stage.

Edvin Ryding takes the stage in London as Omar Rudberg sings "Simon's Song"…. 🥰

What an incredible moment 🤩#omarrudberg pic.twitter.com/uFb4qodtOk — Karl (@KarlchenGerman) February 5, 2025

Other footage from the evening shows Ryding in a booth at the London venue, 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, bopping along to his friend’s hits.

In addition to the feverish screams heard from the audience at Rudberg’s gig, online, Young Royals fans are seriously losing their cool.

You may like to watch

omar rudberg you sick man why are you looking at edvin ryding singing wrong are you INSANE pic.twitter.com/cnAujMR9Sr — sei 🌤️🐏👽 (@willejeans) February 5, 2025

“Simon’s Song” was penned and performed by Rudberg’s Young Royals character Simon Eriksson, about his relationship with Ryding’s Prince Wilhelm.

Simon’s touching ode is set to the tune of Hillerska’s school song, which Wilhelm helped Simon to learn in season two episode two.

As Rudberg has largely moved his career focus onto music over acting, he’s continued to perform the paean across his tour stops.

He also performed a string of his recent tracks, including “Mi Casa Su Casa”, which has racked up almost 20 million streams on Spotify.

Simon Eriksson and Omar Rudberg in Young Royals season three. (Netflix)

Since the end of Young Royals in 2024, Edvin Ryding has continued to broaden his acting Résumé, with his next major role being soldier E. Sundqvist in Danny Boyle’s upcoming post-apocalyptic horror sequel, 28 Years Later.

The duo have previously teased reuniting post Young Royals to work together on a “little secret” project.

Swedish-language queer drama Young Royals ran for three seasons between 2021 and 2024, and followed the secret, star-crossed relationship between boarding school student and choir star Simon and next in line for the Swedish throne, Prince Wilhelm. All three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.