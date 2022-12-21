The Traitors’ Amanda says gay community is ‘absolutely fantastic’ after being heralded a queer icon

The Traitors contestant Amanda Lovett has praised the love from the gay community in her first TV interview since being banished from the castle.

After evading suspicion for the majority of her time on the game show, Amanda was eventually voted out in last night’s (20 December) episode after people started to notice some odd behaviour.

A firm fan favourite, Lovett was quickly adopted by the queer community following her comments to fellow ‘traitor’ Wilfred in which she described how she would turn into the dragon on the flag of Wales if he threw her under the bus.

Given that Wilfred did in fact turn on her, many viewers have been in an uproar about his deep betrayal and have defended Mama Dragon online.

“What is the on the Welsh flag?”



“A dragon…”



“If you throw me under the bus…”



Amanda you queen 😂 #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/6om3tGohTG — Wando (@Wandoful) December 8, 2022

How did Welsh dragon, Amanda not eviscerate Wilf for incessantly bringing up her name last night? #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/IUl8hmPxHA — ARMAGEDDON’T (@xelocin) December 14, 2022

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine about her experience since leaving the reality series, the LGBTQ+ community’s adoration for the Welsh queen has not gone unnoticed.

“I’m enjoying it,” she said, “and to be called an icon of the gay community is just absolutely fantastic.

“I am loving the love.”

Please excuse me as I enter a 10 day period of mourning over the loss of our Queen #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/KVQXLyRvQd — Cam All Ye Faithful 🎄 (@camruined) December 20, 2022

She opened up further about the “crazy” attention she has been getting since appearing on the show, recalling how she has been taking selfies with people in restaurants and airports during her holiday to Rome.

As for how she managed to get this far being one of the least suspected contestants, she explained: “I think generally we all wear a mask at some time. We all have bad days or we don’t feel like getting up in the morning but you put your makeup and uniform on and go to work.

After being banished last night, Amanda posted a video on social media thanking everyone for their lovely messages.

“Off I go on my journeys, hopefully it won’t be the last you see of me and this Mama Dragon will fly again,” she said.

While people joke about Amanda becoming a judge in the next season of Drag Race or the next star playing Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story, only time will tell what her next move will be.

Amanda leaving the room when the bong goes to get into her traitor cloak and kill someone #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/QCAFdJ6Gyv — mattspivey (@mattlspivey) December 13, 2022

Amanda from The Traitors meet and greet pic.twitter.com/JB1Eualyxy — Aidan (@aidanthereup) December 20, 2022

amanda logging on to twitter to find out she has an entire army of stans #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/t43TaZCUIm — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) December 13, 2022

The Traitors airs on Wednesday and Thursday this week at 9pm on BBC One.