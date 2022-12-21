The Traitors’ Amanda says gay community is ‘absolutely fantastic’ after being heralded a queer icon
The Traitors contestant Amanda Lovett has praised the love from the gay community in her first TV interview since being banished from the castle.
After evading suspicion for the majority of her time on the game show, Amanda was eventually voted out in last night’s (20 December) episode after people started to notice some odd behaviour.
A firm fan favourite, Lovett was quickly adopted by the queer community following her comments to fellow ‘traitor’ Wilfred in which she described how she would turn into the dragon on the flag of Wales if he threw her under the bus.
Given that Wilfred did in fact turn on her, many viewers have been in an uproar about his deep betrayal and have defended Mama Dragon online.
Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine about her experience since leaving the reality series, the LGBTQ+ community’s adoration for the Welsh queen has not gone unnoticed.
“I’m enjoying it,” she said, “and to be called an icon of the gay community is just absolutely fantastic.
“I am loving the love.”
She opened up further about the “crazy” attention she has been getting since appearing on the show, recalling how she has been taking selfies with people in restaurants and airports during her holiday to Rome.
As for how she managed to get this far being one of the least suspected contestants, she explained: “I think generally we all wear a mask at some time. We all have bad days or we don’t feel like getting up in the morning but you put your makeup and uniform on and go to work.
After being banished last night, Amanda posted a video on social media thanking everyone for their lovely messages.
“Off I go on my journeys, hopefully it won’t be the last you see of me and this Mama Dragon will fly again,” she said.
While people joke about Amanda becoming a judge in the next season of Drag Race or the next star playing Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story, only time will tell what her next move will be.
The Traitors airs on Wednesday and Thursday this week at 9pm on BBC One.
