The Traitors’ beloved gay icon Amanda to meet fans at National Student Pride 2023
Fans of The Traitors will get the opportunity to meet the infamous ‘Mama Dragon’ herself, Amanda Lovett, at National Student Pride this weekend.
The breakout star of the hit BBC reality series, which pitted ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’ against one another in the ultimate game of poker face, will be hosting a meet-and-greet during UK’s largest student Pride event in London this Saturday (11 February).
Amanda, who became an overnight gay icon after viewers fell in love with her warm, motherly demeanour and ruthless culling of competitors on The Traitors, will meet attendees at National Student Pride 2023’s free daytime festival at the University of Westminster’s Marylebone campus.
Appearing on Lorraine following her time on The Traitors, Amanda said that to be considered a gay icon was “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “I am loving the love.”
Those at National Student Pride will also get the chance to meet two of The Traitors’ most popular faithfuls, Maddy ‘I played a homeless woman on EastEnders‘ Smedley and the loveable Aaron Evans.
What is happening at National Student Pride 2023?
National Student Pride 2023 kicks off on the evening of Friday, 10 February, with the National Student Pride Awards ceremony also being held at the University of Westminster’s Marylebone campus, hosted by Drag Race UK’s Vanity Milan and former Gogglebox star Joe Baggs.
The free Saturday daytime festival will see hundreds of students descend on the site to enjoy the UK’s largest LGBTQ+-inclusive careers fair, a series of vital panel discussions, and appearances from stars including Drag Race UK’s Danny Beard, Tayce and Dakota Schiffer.
The weekend concludes on Sunday, 12 February with a Drag & Burlesque Brunch in the same venue, hosted by drag performers Dolley Trolley and Don One.
How do I get tickets?
Tickets to National Student Pride’s Saturday daytime festival and careers fair are free, while weekend and drag brunch tickets cost £10.
Wristbands also provide free entry, queue jump and £3 drinks deals at G-A-Y Heaven on Friday and Saturday.
