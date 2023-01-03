Singer Bad Bunny has defended his actions after a clip of him throwing a fan’s phone in the water in the Dominican Republic went viral.

The Puerto Rican musician was walking with a group of friends and fans when he was approached by a woman with a phone in her hand, who attempted to take a selfie with him.

Clearly annoyed, he grabbed the phone and threw it into what a like a body of water.

After a video of the incident sparked discussion online, Bad Bunny defended himself and condemned the woman’s “disrespectful” behaviour towards him.

Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing away a fan’s phone after they violated his personal space in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bz1LsMz8Oz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2023

“The person who comes to me to say hello, to tell me something or to meet me will always receive my attention and respect,” he tweeted to his almost five million followers.

The people who come to put a f**king phone in front of my face; I will consider this disrespectful, and I will treat these people in a disrespectful way as well.”

Many of his fans agreed he had done nothing wrong.

One said that they would have “thrown multiple phones by now” if their “personal space” was disrespected.

Another added: “Y’all cancelling Bad Bunny for being on the right about feeling violated. How are you gonna go up to someone with a phone just for a picture.

“F**king ask first. He’s an artist but he’s also human.”

Y’all taking this bad bunny throwing the phone shit way too far… y’all be forgetting he’s human too?? He can react to things just how we would react if it were to happen to us… Like whom would want a phone all up in their face like that… no one. — Crystal🇩🇴 (@crystallfuerte) January 2, 2023

Bad bunny throwing a fans phone is the same way some of y’all be pushing y’all friends phones when they’re recording/taking a picture of you without consent 🥱 word of the day: boundaries — J 🜃 🫡 (@jyawns_) January 2, 2023

Bad Bunny is the best kind of bad. People need to check themselves. Don’t shove a phone in ANYONE’S face without permission. https://t.co/q9QHknkmya — Moka Pot Monday ☕️ 🏠 (@Harryssidebewb) January 2, 2023

Others have called him out for being “arrogant” and unjustified in his actions.

“Anyone justifying Bad Bunny throwing someone’s phone, their property that they paid with their money, into the water because ‘personal space’ can kindly f**k off,” one person wrote.

Another added it was “unnecessary and rude”, suggesting he “told his security to not let people near him”.

seeing the tiktok of bad bunny throwing a girl’s phone away gives me mean vibes from him. Like I get it he’s a human too and need personal space but honey.. her phone — alexa (@sofialexa__) January 2, 2023

the reactions to that video of bad bunny tossing that girl’s phone would be so different if it was a celebrity y’all didn’t like 💀 there’s absolutely no excuse for violating his space but come on, that was a bit of an overreaction. he could’ve at least warned her first 😭 — aries thee homeau (fan account 🙄) (@wildmegmani) January 3, 2023

The attention Bad Bunny is receiving is no surprise considering Spotify recently announced he had the biggest streaming year of any artist in their history, with 20 billion streams.

He also ended the year as Billboard and Apple Music’s number one artist.

The past year has seen Bad Bunny in the centre of yet more discourse after he was accused of queer-baiting for kissing a man during a performance (spoiler he wasn’t).

He has already announced he is taking a break in 2023.

“2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard.

“We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”