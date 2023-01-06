Drag Race fans furious as season 15 episodes cut short in ‘disrespectful’ move

Drag Race season 15 will see the shortest episodes in years, going from 90 minutes down to 60 minutes.

Ever since season 10, which aired in 2018, Drag Race episode have run for 90 minutes with adverts – or around an hour without.

A new season kicks off with a “supersized” two-episode premiere in the US on Friday (6 January).

Both episodes will run for the traditional 90 minutes, but from next week episodes will run for just 60 minutes, it’s been confirmed.

According to Deadline sources the decision is all to do with Drag Race’s move from VH1 to MTV.

The short episodes will allow MTV “the opportunity to build a destination night by using the existing hit franchise” – by running new shows like Todrick Hall’s The Real Friends of WeHo immediately afterwards.

The new reality series, airing 20 January, will offer an “unfiltered look” into the lives of six friends in West Hollywood, including Hall and his affluent friends.

Drag queens and avid fans alike have criticised the decision.

“If you’re not gonna give the main franchise the respect and effort it deserves, WHY are you trusting it to a channel that’s not gonna treat it as the main reality show Drag Race is,” one fan tweeted.

Season 13 queen, Kandy Muse said: “No one asked for this.”

Fellow contestant Denali Foxx joked: “Is this punishment for not winning the Emmy???”

But literally NO ONE asked for this — José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@JoseOchoaTV) January 6, 2023

But literally NO ONE asked for this — José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@JoseOchoaTV) January 6, 2023

Many people have specifically targeted Real Friends of WeHo, with one person writing: “On paper you can understand why the MTV schedulers might think that the gays who watch Drag Race might also want to watch the show about Todrick Hall living his life in West Hollywood.. but like.. they don’t.”

Another agreed, adding: “Nobody cares. This is disrespectful.”

When I found out RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 episodes are going to be 15 minutes shorter because MTV are airing that Todrick Hall show no one wants, (The Real Friends of WeH), inbetween the main show & untucked: pic.twitter.com/qn9C6P9tYb — SpectreSaunders (@SpectreSaunders) January 5, 2023

They really don’t know their audience. Hopefully we’ll get 90 minute episodes again in a few weeks once “The Real Friends of WeHo” is cancelled with episodes left unaired. — Megan Thee Parker (@yungarirunpop) January 6, 2023

No one cares about the weho friend show !! We will change the channel after drag race and tune back in later for untucked @MTV — Daniel (@idkitsdaniel) January 6, 2023

These queens invest tens of thousands of dollars into going onto this show and now their airtime is going to be cut short for what? For Todrick Hall to attempt and fail a redemption arc in his career for the 50th time? — 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙭𝙮 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙗𝙤𝙬 🌈 (@MaxxyRainbow) January 6, 2023

Some found the

The shortened episodes fall in line with the runtime Drag Race previously had on Logo TV, from season one to eight, and for its first run on VH1, season nine.

The show’s move to MTV comes as the Drag Race franchise continues to grow – it’s recently announced a new Global All Stars edition, as well as more localised spin-offs.

Drag Race production company World of Wonder said of the move to MTV: “Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance, and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 begins on 6 January at 8pm ET on MTV in the US.

In the UK it will be available on WOW Presents Plus at 2am GMT on 7 January.