RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is starting its engine – and we’ve got everything you need to know about the drag extravaganza’s latest outing.

The 15th and “biggest” season of the flagship drag show is premiering on Friday 6 January at 8/7c on its new home on MTV in the US and will be available to watch on Wow Presents Plus on Saturday 7 January from 2am GMT in the UK.

Season 15 will see sixteen drag artists compete for $200,000 and the coveted title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’, with celebrity guest judges set to include Ariana Grande, Meg Stalter, TS Madison and Janelle Monáe.

Just like with season 14, the newest season of Drag Race will not be sashaying onto Netflix in the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 here in the UK.

Will RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 be available to watch on Netflix UK?

As Michelle Visage once said: “No!” RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 won’t be airing weekly on Netflix UK – instead viewers can catch it exclusively on World of Wonder’s streaming platform WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on 7 January, 2023 at 2am GMT.

Episode one is available to non-subscribers for free and new subscribers can also receive a 20 per cent discount on their first month’s subscription by using the code UNMISSABLE (expires 1 January 2023).

What is WOW Presents Plus?

WOW Presents Plus is the official streamer of all things drag, owned and operated by the media agency behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, World Of Wonder.

UK viewers can only watch new episodes on the service, with subscription plans beginning from £4.43 per month.

Is there anything apart from RuPaul’s Drag Race available on WOW Presents Plus?

Yes – more drag than you can shake a Party City wig at.

All past seasons of Drag Race are available, although seasons 11-13 of the American show are still on Netflix in the UK for now.

International seasons available on WOW Presents Plus in the UK include: Canada, España, France, Holland, Italia, Down Under, Philippines, Thailand and Secret Celebrity.

It will also host the recently announced Global All Stars and the Mexican, Brazilian and German iterations of the show.

Drag Race UK is available on BBC iPlayer.

WOW Presents Plus is also home to spin-off series featuring fan favourites including Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love with the iconic Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo; Sketchy Queens with the legendary Jinkx Monsoon; viral sensation UNHhhh with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamalodchikova; and Painted with Raven, to name but a few.

Which queens will compete on Drag Race season 15?

The season 15 cast is the largest ever for a regular series at 16 queens and features former Miss Continental Sasha Colby, as well as the first ever siblings to appear on the same season, Sugar and Spice.

Here are all the queens attempting to snatch that crown on season 15:

Amethyst

Anetra

Aura Mayari

Irene Dubois

Jax

Loosey LaDuca

Luxx Noir London

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

Marcia Marcia Marcia

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Princess Poppy

Robin Fierce

Salina EsTitties

Sasha Colby

Spice

Sugar

Which celebrity guest judges will appear on Drag Race season 15?

As usual, RuPaul and Michelle Visage will be joined on the panel each by a celebrity guest judge, and the season 15 line-up looks as sickening and starry as ever.

Here are the celebrity guest judges confirmed to appear on season 15:

Ariana Grande, singer and actress

Ali Wong, stand up comedian and actress

Amandla Stenberg, actress

Harvey Guillén, actor

Hayley Kiyoko, singer, dancer, and actress

Julia Garner, actress

Janelle Monáe, singer, rapper, and actress

Maren Morris, singer-songwriter

Megan Stalter, comedian

Orville Peck, country musician

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premieres on Friday, 6 January at 8/7c on MTV in the US and will be available to watch on Wow Presents Plus on Saturday 7 January from 2am GMT in the UK.