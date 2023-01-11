Jerrod Carmichael hosted the Golden Globes and threw more shade than your average umbrella shop.

Those in Carmichael’s firing line included Tom Cruise, Jennifer Coolidge and the Golden Globes themselves – although Coolidge’s mention was more of an apology on behalf of the gays.

The comedian began by pointing out that he was first Black man to host the awards, which have faced a major reckoning over claims of racism and corruption.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” Carmichael said.

“One minute, you’re making mint tea at home. The next, you’re invited the be the Black face to embattle a white organisation.”

As one Twitter user put it, Carmichael didn’t “not even for a second – [give] them or the celebs an easy ride.”

the golden globes coming back like nothing ever really happened and then hiring jerrod carmichael who – not even for a second – gave them or the celebs an easy ride. stunnin pic.twitter.com/7oRcXdRcTs — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) January 11, 2023

He also took direct aim at action star Tom Cruise and his affiliation with Scientology.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” Carmichael said, alluding to Cruise sending back his Globes in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of Black voters in 2021.

“I’m just the host… but I have a pitch,” said Carmichael. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

The wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige has not been seen publicly since 2007.

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did right by Jennifer Coolidge

Jerrod Carmichael’s digs at the assembled audience continued after he’d changed into a pink velour suit.

“Man, I didn’t think I’d spend this much time telling y’all to shut the f**k up”.

Bout to be the first and last time Jerrod Carmichael host The Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/QlAOlIR3Gf — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 11, 2023

Jerrod Carmichael trying to announce the next presenter pic.twitter.com/ovCQ3HJeip — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) January 11, 2023

Upon introducing Jennifer Coolidge, whose The White Lotus was effectively murdered in season two by some evil gays, he said: “As a gay man, I want to apologise to her on behalf of all of the gays for what we did to her on that boat.”

Jerrod Carmichael, you are the winner of this week’s challenge.