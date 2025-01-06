Stars of The Substance Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley hilariously reenacted their characters on-screen tension at the 82nd Golden Globes, in what was arguably the campest, funniest moment of the night.

The two actresses played opposite each other in Coralie Fargeat’s hit body horror flick, which sees Moore’s middle-aged, fading star Elisabeth Sparkle use a black market drug called The Substance to create a “younger, more beautiful, more perfect” version of herself – Qualley’s Sue. The agreement is that the pair must switch consciousness every week but Sue, who likes her life in the spotlight, has other ideas.

Presenting the award for Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series at the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel, which Hiroyuki Sanada took home for Shōgun, the pair recreated their characters’ tense relationship.

“What are you doing here?” Moore asked Qualley.

“What do you mean, what I am doing here, Demi?” Qualley replied.

“This is my week,” Moore states, in reference to Elisabeth and Sue’s arrangement, which elicited some chuckles from the audience.

“Yeah, but its the Golden Globes, so…”

“You have to respect the balance, remember?” Moore says to her co-star.

“I know but I was nominated.”

“Yeah, but so am I!”

Please welcome Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley to the stage! They are one, and they are here to present the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IJkV7Gb9hA — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Qualley then gave her now-iconic lip bite from the film and the pair proceed to deliver the final part of their presentation in unison, because they are “one” – much like their grotesque combined form Monstro Elisasue.

At the ceremony, Moore won Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Substance, beating out fan favourite Cynthia Erivo for Wicked as well as Emilia Pérez lead Karla Sofía Gascón and Challengers‘ Zendaya.

Demi Moore’s Golden Globes speech

Demi Moore accepts her #GoldenGlobe: "Today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love, and being reminded that I do belong." https://t.co/QUzDz2Lepj pic.twitter.com/CWCzDX2xOi — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2025

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn’ actress and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged,” the 62-year-old actress said in her acceptance speech.

“I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete. I’ve done what I was supposed to do.

“And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done.”

The actress went on to thank director Fargeat for showing her “that I do belong.”

Qualley was also nominated for a gong for the film, but lost out in the Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture category to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

The trans musical drama, which released to much fanfare in October, was the biggest winner of the night with four Golden Globe awards for Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Supporting Female Actor, Original Song and Film not in the English Language.

Delivering an acceptance speech for Emilia Pérez‘s win the Best Film – Musical or Comedy category, star Karla Sofía Gascón gave an impassioned speech for trans rights, saying: “You can maybe put us in jail. You can beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our existence, our identity.”



