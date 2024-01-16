Jennifer Coolidge made sure to give a special shout-out to “all the evil gays” in her Emmy speech after winning an award for her performance in The White Lotus.

For the second year in a row, Coolidge has won an Emmy for her iconic performance as Tanya McQuoid.

This year, she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, winning against her co-stars Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, and Simona Tabasco, as well as Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), J. Smith Cameron (Succession), and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul).

Jennifer Coolidge made sure to thank the “evil gays” in her Emmy speech. (Getty Images)

In typical Jennifer Coolidge fashion, the actress took to the stage to deliver a hilarious acceptance speech.

First, the actress made sure to thank series creator Mike White, who she credits with giving her her second big break.

“Mike White, thank you for this… giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character,” she said, before adding: “He says I’m definitely dead so I’m going along with it.”

Unfortunately, Tanya’s story came to a gruesome end in The White Lotus season two finale – but Coolidge made sure to thank the culprits in her acceptance speech, too.

“I want to thank all the evil gays,” she said, prompting a big laugh from the audience by referencing one of Tanya’s most memorable lines from the HBO series: “These gays – they’re trying to murder me.”

Wrapping up her speech on a sweet note as the music began to play her off, Coolidge frantically added: “One last thing. I had a little dream in my little town and everyone said it was impractical and far-fetched but it did happen after all, so don’t give up on your dream!”

Jennifer Coolidge’s White Lotus co-star Michael Imperioli presented her with the award. (Getty Images)

The White Lotus was also up for Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor with the nominations of Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Will Sharpe, and the late F. Murray Abraham, Best Director with the nomination of Mike White, and Best Writing.

While the show has been lauded as a must-watch, Jennifer Coolidge has been the undeniable stand-out.

Her role in the series earned her several accolades, including two Critics’ Choice Awards, a Golden Globe, two MTV Movie Awards, two SAG Awards, and even the title of Harvard’s Woman of the Year.

While it’s likely we have seen the end of her character Tanya in The White Lotus, series creator Mike White has hinted that he’d love to see her return in a prequel.

“I absolutely think that’s possible, we [him and Coolidge] were just talking about that,” White told the Vivid Sydney Festival last June.

“It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too.

“I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’”

Now, all we can do is hope!

The White Lotus seasons one and two are streaming now on NowTV and Prime Video.