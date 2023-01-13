RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is set to become the first drag performer to compete in Dancing on Ice when the ITV show’s 15th series kicks off on Sunday (15 January).

The Vivienne will take to the ice alongside professional partner Colin Grafton as one half of Dancing on Ice’s second same-sex partnership, after Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers became the first back in 2020.

The frosty competition will not be The Vivienne’s first record-breaking endeavour, however, as in 2019 she became one half of the first couple to get married at London’s Heaven nightclub.

The 30-year-old drag legend, full name James Lee Williams, married his partner David Ludford at a ceremony in the nightclub in late 2019, shortly after the venue was granted permission by Westminster Council to perform weddings ahead of its 40th anniversary.

The pair were married with several Drag Race UK stars in attendance, including Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole and Gothy Kendoll.

Heaven owner Jeremy Joseph wrote on Instagram at the time: “I couldn’t be more happy or more proud of [The Vivienne] and [David Ludford], who got married today for Heaven’s first wedding.”

The Vivienne added: “Just a dream come true. The happiest day of our lives made a million times better.”

Who is The Vivienne’s husband David Ludford?

David Ludford has been dating The Vivienne since October 2017, and currently has a company that sells wigs for drag queens named Drag Helmet Wigs.

He’s also dedicated to supporting his husband’s busy drag career, listing The Vivienne’s limited company The Vivienne Enterprises LTD under the employment section of his Facebook page.

Ludford regularly shares pictures of himself with The Vivienne during his husband’s many professional drag engagements around the world.

The Vivienne’s career has continued to soar since winning Drag Race UK

The Vivienne is best known for winning the first series of Drag Race UK in 2019, then returning in 2022 to compete in the seventh series of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

During her time on Drag Race, she was open about her battle with her addiction, saying she hoped to “help people along the way”.

“I wanted to be honest about it on the show,” she told PinkNews.

“I didn’t go on to become an advocate, but to help people along the way would be nice. So maybe going into schools and talking because you’re always told in school: ‘Don’t do drugs,’ but you never actually hear from those people.”

The Vivienne added that she felt “bloody marvellous” about winning the series.

Since winning Drag Race UK season one in 2019, The Vivienne has released several singles and made regular TV appearances on shows including Emmerdale, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Celebrity Hunted.

When does Dancing on Ice season 15 begin?

Dancing on Ice 2023 starts on ITV on Sunday (15 January) and will be hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Posting on Twitter, The Vivienne confirmed that she will be competing alongside Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, claiming that being cast as the first drag artist to take part is “truly an honour”.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV,” she added.

The Vivienne added in an interview with The Mirror that despite her excitement, performing in her drag costume may be a mission.

“A drag queen has never performed before so we’re not quite sure how it will work yet… drag is quite restrictive, it’s going to make skating much harder,” she said.

“I can’t wear a body corset, which I normally do, but still, all the padding and boobs could get in the way.

“But on the plus side, the wigs are so big, it’ll be like I am wearing a crash helmet.”