Bob the Drag Queen will be walking purse first into arenas as they join Madonna’s world tour Celebration — and fans are gooped and gagged.

The Queen of Pop announced yesterday (17 January) that she will be heading back out on tour later this year to mark her 40-year music career, and that Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen will be her special guest.

While the Vogue hitmaker’s fans are understandably losing their minds about the star’s return to the stage, Drag Race fans are equally enthralled to see drag represented on such a colossal platform.

“Bob the Drag Queen opening for Madonna for the entirety of her world tour is monumental. Such a massive accomplishment,” one person wrote. “It’s incredible to see what RuPaul ushered into the mainstream and what that platform has done for so many people.”

.@Madonna plays Truth or Dare with Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Judd Apatow, Bob the Drag Queen, Jack Black, Meg Stalter and Diplo in promo video for her World Tour. https://t.co/d8oOpwYrVb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2023

The revelation that Bob would join Madge on her tour came on the same day that fellow Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon made her Broadway debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago.

As Republicans in the US continue their attempts to get drag shows banned across the country, the likes of Bob the Drag Queen and Jinkx Monsoon are proving that drag excellence is here to stay.

“Jinkx Monsoon on Broadway, Bob the Drag Queen opening for Madonna, Shea Coulée opening for Betty Who. We really are winning,” one person wrote.

What a world for drag right now! We’re in the west end! @JinkxMonsoon is on Broadway! Prime time TV. @thatonequeen is touring with Madonna, every time I see a new announcement from a sister I’m jumping up and down in my head screaming ‘GO ON GIRLLL!!!’ So proud!!! X — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) January 17, 2023

Jinkx Monsoon on Broadway, Bob the Drag Queen opening for Madonna, Shea Coulée opening for Betty Who. We really are winning! — Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) January 17, 2023

“Bob the Drag queen is going on tour with Madonna, Jinkx Monsoon is on Broadway, everywhere I go I see drag artists on billboards in major advertisements,” another said. “Drag Race done fucked up drag for sure but its impact has brought the art of drag into the mainstream. That’s huge.”

Just this month, Bob the Drag Queen and Sibling Rivalry co-star Monet X Change were featured in an episode of The Simpsons.

Some Drag Race fans are going as far to say that Bob the Drag Queen will steal the show at the Celebration Tour.

whos coming with me to the bob the drag queen concert ft madonna — sean (@seanjdavenport) January 17, 2023

the most exciting thing about the Madonna tour is Bob the Drag Queen being in it — not brad but a roach (@simplegoomba) January 17, 2023

BOB GOING ON TOUR WITH MADONNA FEELS CORRECT✅ pic.twitter.com/EW9zAg8Ke0 — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) January 17, 2023

Fellow Drag Race stars have also shared their love and congratulations for Bob, with Monet X Change writing: “Listen, I am no stranger to canceling a tour for Madonna!! CONDRAGULATIONS Roberta!”

SO EXCITED FOR YOU!CONGRATULATIONS! 🖤🤘🏻@thatonequeen!!! Tell Madonna I lost my virginity to Ray of Light! (I didn’t but tell her that anyway) — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) January 17, 2023

Only the best of the best for Madonna! CONDRAGULATIONS @thatonequeen 💕 https://t.co/SFvCM1nQVl — CHERYL HOLE (@CherylHoleQueen) January 17, 2023

As a Drag Mother, can I just brag for a minute here? I've got one kid making her debut on friggin' BROADWAY in Chicago and another kid going on tour with, uh, MADONNA. It's true. This was my witchy plan for them all along. @JinkxMonsoon @thatonequeen @broadwaychicago @Madonna pic.twitter.com/7e2U2tSmy1 — Peaches Christ (@PeachesChrist) January 17, 2023

Reflecting on the news, Bob shared a photo of their runway from the Drag Race season eight runway category, “Night of a 1000 Madonna’s,” where they donned a replica of Madge’s boy scout uniform from the 2013 GLAAD awards.