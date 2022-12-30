Drag Race legends Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change are set to star in a new episode of The Simpsons and fans are elated.

The news was first announced by The Simpsons writer Carolyn Omine, who gave a first look at how the queens will appear in the episode, airing on New Year’s Day (1 January).

Bob the Drag Queen posted a video of her and Monet celebrating the news, shouting “We’re on The Simpsons b***ch” and picking each other up.

Over on Twitter, Bob added: “This is a huge moment for me. So glad that I could do this with my best friend.”

This is a huge moment for me. So glad that I could do this with my best friend. https://t.co/R6DZ0P26na — Bobbiana (@thatonequeen) December 29, 2022

While it is currently not clear exactly how the Drag Race icons end up in Springfield, they follow in the footsteps of Raja and RuPaul.

The two queens appeared on The Simpsons in 2018 to help transform Homer and Marge Simpson into their drag alter-egos. It was the first time drag queens had guest-starred on the long-running series.

At the time Raja acknowledged how huge it was, writing: ” I’ll never forget crying my eyes out, as the rain came pouring down on the sidewalk outside the recording studio. Tears of joy.

“The Simpsons was a huge part of my childhood, being asked to be on an episode was surreal and mind-blowing, to say the least.”

Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change will continue this legacy, with fans sharing their happiness at the casting.

“So incredibly inspired and proud of this monumental moment in history again! The Simpsons, this is a win for us all cousins, siblings, and a few strangers,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I’m gonna f**king die!! I adore these queens and they’re gonna be on The Simpsons?! So proud of Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change”

shut up, this is amazing!!! so happy for you and @monetxchange this is some legendary shit! — karis (@karistbh) December 29, 2022

Before you were just iconic but once you’re on @TheSimpsons you’re immortal.



Congratulations @thatonequeen & @monetxchange

💛

3:00 PM · Dec 29, 2022 — Catherine Smith-Smythe Smith (@Catzies) December 29, 2022

Fans think they have cracked the inspiration behind their Simpsons looks, which are similar to those worn by the queens at the season two premiere of HBO Max show We’re Here.

Although the plot remains a mystery, here’s hoping we see the return of Marge’s drag alter ego, Glamazon Marge.

The Simpsons will air on Fox this Sunday (1 January).