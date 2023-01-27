A Salt Lake City drag show has been cancelled for the forseeable future due to armed members of the right-wing Proud Boys group threatening attendees at a recent performance.

The event, held in Salt Lake City, Utah at a local tea and wine shop and attended by almost three dozen people on Friday (20 January), was shut down when the extremist group hurled homophobic abuse at attendees.

The event – named Bes-TEAS – was in it’s thirteenth showing, but this was the first instance it experienced in-person protests, according to drag performer and host Tara Lipsyncki.

“This was the first show in a while that we didn’t have security,” Tara told The Advocate.

“We started getting online threats from Libs of TikTok and other MAGA and Proud Boy sites in August about the show and us somehow grooming children. So from then onward, we had security.”

Despite the massive backlash to the event online, the venue – Tea Zaanti – chose to continue with the event.

The venue was packed with adults and children singing and dancing as far-right extremists attempted to intimidate attendees.

Armed with a semi-automatic rifle and 9mm handgun, the extremists called attendees “groomers”, according to reports.

Drag queen and organiser Lipsyncki has chosen to pause the events from taking place until they have enough funds and better security arrangements.

“Because of everything we experienced on Friday, I’m afraid we’re going to have to pause and step back to regroup,” Lipsyncki said.

“Unfortunately, they won one battle, but we will win the war.”

Fans and followers sent messages of support to the drag performer.

One person wrote: “This makes my heart break and swell all at the same time. We stand with you all. We stand behind you all.”

Another parent responded with a similar message, saying the show gave their family “wonderful memories.”

“We have loved our neighborhood all ages drag show!!! many wonderful memories with my kiddo!!!(halloween celebrating her 7th birthday was the best!) Thank you for introducing us to all the amazing queens and kings and non-binary beauties we have come know and love as part of Best-TEAS! And creating a magical space full of love and joy!”