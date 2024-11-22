Drag Race UK season six finalists confirmed after latest elimination

We have our finalists, people! The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six has seen one last queen left to sashay away before the season’s finalists were confirmed.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead for episode nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finale is now firmly in sight, and the pressure is on for our gorgeous finalists. After episode nine’s elimination, just four queens are left in the running for a chance to nab that all-important Drag Race UK title for season six.

Just so we’re all up to speed, Saki Yew got taken out by a shower, Dita Garbo failed to impress judges in the season’s first acting challenge, Zahirah Zapanta sashayed away in the Hallowe’en Ghoul Group challenge, Kiki Snatch hit the house after a Graham Norton Chat Show challenge and Chanel O’Conor got the chop after Snatch Game.

In more recent episodes, Actavia was eliminated after her Rusical performance as Spice Girls’ Gerri Halliwell, and last week, Charra Tea failed to win the judges’ hearts in the Drag Family Resemblance challenge with her mother’s makeover, Mumma Tea.

In episode nine, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney joined Mama Ru on the judging panel to judge the Roast challenge. In a twist, RuPaul brought back all the departed queens from Drag Race UK season six to witness the event.

The queens embarked on a clown-themed roast, with Rileasa Slaves, Lill, La Voix, Kyran Thrax and Marmalade all delivering their best lines to make Mama Ru laugh the most.

La Voix was rewarded with plenty of laughs from RuPaul, whilst Kyran Thrax took a character-led approach in the roast. Marmalade finished strong with some sharp and witty moments.

However, Lill and Rileasa let their nerves get the better of them and were eventually declared as the “bottoms” of the week.

After embodying their visions of Semi-Final Vinyl on the runway, Lill and Rileasa delivered a stellar lip sync of their life to “Crazy What Love Can Do” by David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Sadly, fan-favourite Lill from Manchester narrowly missed out on a place in the final of Drag Race UK season six. “Lill, we see big things in your future,” RuPaul told her. “Now, sashay away.”

Lill said in their parting words: “Thanks so much for having me. I have had such a brilliant time. I have met amazing people. I have done loads of challenges which I never thought I would be able to do. I just want to thank you all. Thank you so much. And what a top four, oh my God!”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six finale will air on 28 November at 8 pm on BBC iPlayer.