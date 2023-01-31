National Student Pride 2023 is set to welcome two of Drag Race UK’s most beloved stars to the main stage when the country’s largest LGBTQ+ student event returns to London next month.

Drag Race UK season four winner Danny and season two finalist Tayce are set to perform at the University of Westminster on Saturday, 10 February during a weekend jam-packed with celebrity appearances, panel discussions and the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+-inclusive careers fair featuring leading businesses from around the world.

Danny and Tayce will engage in an epic lip sync battle during the Saturday daytime festival taking place at the university’s Marylebone campus from 12.30pm to 5.30pm GMT. The free event will also give attendees the chance to meet TikTok stars, therapy puppies and The Traitors contestants Aaron, Maddy, and Amanda.

Drag Race UK season four fan favourite Dakota Schiffer will also be taking part in an intimate ‘fireside chat’ entitled ‘Joys of the Gender Journey’.

PinkNews is an official media partner of National Student Pride 2023. (PinkNews)

Other vital conversations taking place on the day include an LGBTQ+ asylum and immigration detention panel with LGBTQ+ charity Rainbow Migration, chaired by UK Black Pride’s Lady Phyll and Vice News reporter Ben Hunte.

And BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, who gave up drinking just months before joining the station from Gaydio, will take part in an addiction and sobriety panel with Attitude Magazine and Antidote, the LGBTQ+ drugs and alcohol support service.

What is National Student Pride?

The first Student Pride took place in 2005 at Oxford Brookes University in response to a talk entitled ‘homosexuality and the bible’, from the university’s Christian union.

Now, 18 years later, it’s grown into a national event that welcomes over 2,000 attendees from more than 150 universities around the country, with past celebrity guests including Sir Ian McKellen, Will Young and The Pussycat Dolls.

Sir Ian McKellen speaks to the BBC’s Evan Davis at National Student Pride 2019. (National Student Pride)

Sponsored by leading law firm Clifford Chance and professional services firm EY, National Student Pride is also renowned for its annual student recruitment fair that offers soon-to-be graduates an unrivalled chance to connect with a range of dynamic and inclusive employers, which this year will include PinkNews!

What else is happening at National Student Pride 2023?

National Student Pride 2023 kicks off on the evening of Friday, 10 February, with the National Student Pride Awards at the University of Westminster’s Marylebone campus, hosted by Drag Race UK’s Vanity Milan and former Gogglebox star Joe Baggs.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, 12 February with a Drag & Burlesque Brunch in the same venue, hosted by drag performers Dolley Trolley and Don One.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets to National Student Pride’s Saturday daytime festival and careers fair are free, while weekend and drag brunch tickets cost £10.

Wristbands also provide free entry, queue jump and £3 drinks deals at G-A-Y Heaven on Friday and Saturday.