Drag Race star Danny Beard gags fans at Edinburgh Pride

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard stole the show at the Edinburgh Pride 2023 launch party.

On Saturday (24 June), the Liverpudlian drag queen took to the stage at Johnnie Walker Princes Street and performed a number of musical hits in a ruched royal purple velvet gown, with trademark white-painted face.

Beard won the fourth season of Drag Race UK in 2022 without ever being put up for elimination and beat runner-up Cheddar Gorgeous and Jonbers Blonde and Black Peppa, both of whom came in third place.

Since Drag Race, Beard has appeared on the 2016 series of Britain’s Got Talent, making the semi-finals, and came fourth on Karaoke Club: Drag Edition.

Beard posed in front of Edinburgh Castle for a stunning photo on Instagram, and fans didn’t hold back in the comments.

One simply posted: “QUEEN OF SCOTLAND”, to which Beard cheekily replied “don’t tell Lozza” in a reference to season two Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, who hails from Glasgow.

Another commented: “Look at you! Absolutely gorgeous and loving the best life. God I love you Danny Beard”, while a third wrote: “Thank you so very much for putting in an amazing performance at Edinburgh Pride today, my friend was in drag and they look up to you very much.”

Beard was also filmed riding an e-scooter through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday, in a mini-skirt and stiletto platforms, no less. Slay.

Danny beard riding through street on a scooter kep1er back to the citypic.twitter.com/M76WRCtZuT — k-pop edit archive (@dustbin_nie) June 24, 2023

Elsewhere at Edinburgh Pride 2023, as LGBTQ+ folks and allies marched up the city’s Royal Mile, religious protesters waved signs proclaiming that marriage is between one man and one woman. However, their presence was eclipsed by the joy and pride of attendees.

The homophobic placards were blocked by trans Pride flags and LGBTQ+ marchers shouting “you are loved” and “we are exactly how God made us”.

Unreal seeing this pop up on @PinkNews, me absolutely twisted in town at #EdinburghPride bringing a message of love and acceptance in the face of people using god as a shield for homophobia. pic.twitter.com/o1YRJ9G02U — alex (@t4tswift) June 24, 2023

Similarly, at this year’s Birmingham Pride, local drag queen Fatt Butcher was cheered for expertly shutting down an anti-LGBTQ+ protester.

Responding to a protester who was heckling people participating in the Pride event, Butcher used their megaphone to say: “Do you know what babes? We are love, and the only sin that’s happening right now is you spreading hate.

“I want you to know you’re loved by all the f*****s here even though you hate us. And everyone here disagrees with you.

“So you have a gorgeous time burning in hell by yourself, alright babes.”