Parklife has announced its huge lineup for 2023 edition of the festival.

The Manchester-based festival will see headline sets from The 1975, Aitch, Fred Again.., The Prodigy, Little Simz and Wu-Tang Clan & Nas.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The festival will return to its home of Heaton Park in Manchester on 10-11 June.

They teased the announcement earlier this week, with a new logo and tweeting: “Just adding some finishing lineup touches.. we’ll brb v soon (Weds?)”.

Just adding some finishing lineup touches.. we’ll brb v soon (Weds?👀) pic.twitter.com/47V93nXTsV — Parklife 2023 🪩 (@Parklifefest) January 30, 2023

Alongside the headliners the likes of Skrillex, Slowthai, Self Esteem, Becky Hill and Mimi Webb, will also appear across the weekend.

Other names include Peggy Gou, Honey Dijon, Annie Mac, Raye, The Blessed Madonna, Shygirl, Sub Focus and Rudimental.

Tickets for the festival will be released across this week, with Parklife saying: “For the past three years Parklife has always sold out in the first 24hrs when we drop the line-up.”

They’ve also confirmed on their official website that general admission release tickets are “not guaranteed” due to demand.

“Register for the presale now, today (1 February) is your final chance to join the 190k already trying for tickets & we’re expecting a fast sellout,” Parklife said.

You can find out all the important dates and details for the festival, including presale dates, ticket prices and more below.

How to get Parklife presale tickets

Fans can register for presale tickets at parklife.uk.com.

The presale will take place from 10am on 2 February.

You’ll be emailed the presale link to access tickets which will be available from Ticketmaster.

The general sale will then take place at 10am on 3 February if the presale doesn’t sell out. This will also be via Ticketmaster.

How much are Parklife tickets?

Parklife have said the upcoming presale will “ensure you’ll have first access to the cheapest tickets available”.

The ticket prices are yet to be officially revealed but it’s expected that the early bird presale tickets will be a similar price mark to 2022’s edition.

Here’s the breakdown of prices for the festival:

Weekend tickets

VIP – £169.50

General admission – £129.50

Travel pass – £10

VIP upgrade – £55

Day tickets

VIP – £109.50

General admission – £79.50

Travel pass – £5

VIP upgrade – £49.50

Weekend payment plans

VIP – £16.50 per month

General admission – from £9.50 per month

Who’s on the Parklife 2023 lineup?

You can check out the full lineup poster below.

