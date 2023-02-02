Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard says he’s ‘really proud’ of co-star Noah Schnapp for coming out

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has shared the wholesome reaction he had to co-star Noah Schnapp coming out on TikTok.

Schnapp, who plays closeted gay teenager Will Byers in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, came out publicly as gay in a viral lipsync video earlier in the year.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,'” he wrote in text accompanying the video.

The actor captioned the post with a witty remark pointing out that he’s “more similar to Will than I thought.”

In the series, viewers were quick to work out that Will is in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. Later on in season four, we’re given a heartfelt scene where Will bears his heart.

In real life, it seems Wolfhard is just as supportive of Schnapp, sharing his initial reaction to the coming out TikTok to GQ.

Will Byers (L) and Mike Wheeler (R). (Netflix)

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” he said. “I was just really proud of him.”

Wolfhard is the first of the cast to share their public reaction to the news.

“We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way,” he explained about the dynamic between the cast members offscreen.

“It’s like, do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”

“Everyone’s on their own quests in real life,” he added.

And Schnapp’s character Will is similarly embarking upon on a quest on his own, with fans and Schnapp himself calling for him to “fully embrace” himself in the fifth and final season.

“I think the story opened and started with Will, and I think ending it with him and circling back on that is a nice way for them to wrap it up,” Schnapp previously teased.

Stranger Things season one to four are now streaming on Netflix.