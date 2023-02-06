Troye Sivan stars in Calvin Klein’s Pride campaign to celebrate Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The Australian singer revealed his collaboration with the underwear brand on social media, and fans were particularly thirsty.

The capsule collection to mark WorldPride is available to shop at calvinklein.com

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

In the campaign, Troye Sivan said: “When I went to my first ever Pride parade, my parents came with me. That just felt like a big moment for me.”

He wears ‘This is Love’ branded pieces from the range including a cropped sweater and brightly-coloured trunks.

The collection features bikini briefs, bralettes, triangle bras, trunks and thongs in colours Lemon Lime, Persian Red, Cherry Tomato and Aqua Green.

Fans were pretty thirsty in Sivan’s comment section, with one writing: “Jockstrap next!”.

Others said, “world stopped moving”, “HOT” and “well if I wasn’t already gay, I sure would be now”.

On his post, which sees him wearing the Cherry Tomato-coloured trunks, one fan said: “I will be respectfully zooming in

Another said: “Ok but whoever said put Troye in underwear needs a promotion immediately.”

With one fan writing: “I’m just a hole sir.”

Meanwhile some fans joked about the lack of new music, writing: “underwear ads but no album ads.”

And another saying: “i thought you were teasing an album but i’ll take that.”

Troye Sivan appears in the campaign alongside models Manahou Mackay and Nathan McGuire, who discuss Pride in the campaign video.

McGuire says: “Visibility is very important, I’m the first indigenous Australian in a Calvin Klein campaign.”

While Mackay adds: “I think feeling affirmed in who you are fluctuates. When you’re super young, you feel it a lot, and then as you grow older, you lose touch with it, and then start to peel away and rediscover who you are again.”

The brand’s new Pride collection is a special capsule with Worimi Biripi artist, Inyadot, which is available in select regions.

Calvin Klein has also confirmed that a portion of proceeds benefits BlaQ, supporting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI+ community.

To shop the range head to calvinklein.com, with the brand confirming that “more styles coming globally this summer”.

Sydney to host WorldPride in 2023

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place across 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating its annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

It was announced last year that pop royalty and gay icon Kylie Minogue would headline the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert.

“YES! I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney,” Kylie said in a statement. “Can’t wait to see you there!”

The opening event will also be hosted by Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan and drag royalty Courtney Act, while history-making artist Kim Petras will close the event.

Other stars confirmed to be performing across the event include Charli XCX, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

Tickets for all WorldPride events are available from Ticketmaster Australia.