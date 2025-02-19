World Pride Music Festival has confirmed its lineup for its two-day music festival, Global Dance Party, and it’s set to be an all-star event. Kim Petras and Tinashe have been confirmed to be performing at the festival, while Troye Sivan and Jennifer Lopez are headlining.

Also heading up the event are stars including Trisha Paytas, Aluna, Galantis, Zedd, Rita Ora, Paris Hilton (yes, really), Grimes, and a DJ set from none other than RuPaul Charles. It’s billed as a “unique 2-day music festival [spanning] three stages with diverse mind-blowing talent, cutting-edge art and immersive experiences like no other.

“Whether you like House, Pop, Drag, Circuit or Techno, we will have a stage for you!,” the description on the official website reads. “Presented by Jake Resnicow’s Dreamland – the same team that brought you the historic WorldPride Event at the Javits Center in New York City in 2019 – with Production by Insomniac Events and Club Glow.”

The festival has a star-filled lineup over two days and three stages. (World Pride Music Festival website)

When is World Pride Music Festival?

World Pride Music Festival is set to take place on 6 and 7 June 2025 at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, DC, as part of the WorldPride 2025 celebrations.

It will follow the Opening Ceremony concert from superstar Shakira, who is bringing her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Washington on 31 May at Nationals Park.

How to get World Pride Music Festival tickets:

There are three ticket tiers at World Pride Music Festival, including GA (general admission), GA+ and VIP tickets.

The two-day GA ticket includes admittance to the festival grounds on the 6 and 7 June and features 60 performances across three stages, the opportunity to buy food from vendors including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, shop official band and festival merch, brand experiences with special performances and giveaways, bars, concessions and specialty cocktail lounges, free water refill stations and secure lockers with device charging.

The GA+ ticket includes all of the above, plus fast-track entry into the festival and premium, air-conditioned bathrooms. Meanwhile, VIP tickets include the inclusions of GA and GA+, as well as front-of-stage viewing at all stages, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge between the main and second stage, a private bar with drinks for purchase, dedicated food for purchase in the VIP Lounge, a dedicated VIP Concierge, and an express lane at the festival store.

As per Front Gate Tickets, presale for the festival is sold out, but you can join the waitlist to gain early access to the next wave of tickets which will be released on Thursday (20 February).

You may like to watch

For more information, head to the World Pride Music Festival website here.