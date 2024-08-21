Troye Sivan 'gets loose' as he stars in new Gap campaign.

Troye Sivan is getting “loose” as he teams up with the iconic Gap for its latest ’90s-inspired campaign.

The singer has teamed up with the fashion brand for their new “Get Loose” campaign, which showcases the latest FW24 denim collection.

The brand new Gap range worn by Troye Sivan is now available to shop from gap.com.

The singer said: “Being part of the Gap campaign and wearing their denim feels like a perfect fit. Dance has become a staple in my life, giving me confidence and a sense of timeless cool.

“I’m honored to be part of something that embodies such effortless style and self-expression.”

The campaign clips see the singer and dancers, the CDK Company, perform a routine to Thundercat’s “Funny Thing”.

Fans might see the similarities to his music videos for “Rush” and “Got Me Started”, as it’s also been choreographed by Sergio Reis, who worked on the videos.

They’re each dressed in the brand’s FW24 denim collection. Wearing baggy and loose-fit denim to inspire “free movement”, as the campaign aims to showcase the collection’s versatility.

Sivan wears the Men’s Baggy Jean in dark wash denim, paired with the Supima Cotton Relaxed Tee in the clip.

While he also reps a brown version of the ’90s Loose Cargo Jean, paired with the Heavyweight Zip Hoodie and Corduroy Jacket in campaign shots.

His ensemble cast is pictured in a range of the brand’s seasonal denim collection in varying washes, including styles like the women’s Baggy, Super Baggy and Horseshoe Jeans, plus the Men’s Mega Baggy Jean and Denim Cargos.

Troye told GQ: “I had this Gap hoodie that I wore for a really, really, really long time. There’s something about just having a very special hoodie.

“Gap definitely holds, I think, a special place in everyone’s psyche and heart, and I feel like everyone has, at some point, had some relationship with the brand.”

You can purchase the new Gap styles now from gap.com.

Troye Sivan to tour with Charli XCX

This September Sivan will team up with fellow pop icon Charli XCX for their joint headline show, the Sweat Tour.

It’ll be in support of Charli’s viral album, Brat and Sivan’s LP, Something to Give Each Other. And fans can expect a few performances together after Charli surprised fans during Troye’s show in London this summer.

Charli xcx made a surprise appearance for 1999 during Troye Sivan‘s London show today! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0oPr98sjz2 — xcxshake (@xcxshake) June 27, 2024

The tour will begin on 14 September in Detroit and head to the likes of Toronto, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Orlando and finish up in Seattle on 23 October.

Tickets for the Sweat Tour featuring Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are available from ticketmaster.com.