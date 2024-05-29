Calvin Klein teams up with Jeremy Pope and Cara Delevingne for 2024 Pride collection

Calvin Klein has teamed up with Jeremy Pope and Cara Delevingne to unveil the 2024 edition of its Pride collection.

The popular Pride range from the underwear brand, featuring briefs, jockstraps and thongs, has been modelled by the two LGBTQ+ stars for the ‘This is Love’ campaign.

The Calvin Klein Pride collection is now available to shop at calvinklein.us and calvinklein.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand said the collection “celebrates freedom of expression with a range of iconic pieces in rainbow colours, designed to wear with pride”.

The logo for this year’s Calvin Klein campaign, ‘This is Love’, features across gender neutral pieces including a tank dress, hoodie, sleeveless t-shirt and crop top.

You may like to watch

The range features Pride editions of Calvin Klein classics. (calvinklein.com)

The apparel offering also features a denim skirt and shorts, sleeveless hoodies, lounge shorts, tank tops and swim shorts.

There’s also a selection of tees to choose from, including an oversized t-shirt featuring the Calvin Klein Jeans Pride logo on the back, or a slim fit edition with the logo across the front, which is available in white or green.

The Calvin Klein Pride underwear offerings are often the most popular part of the yearly range and there’s plenty to choose from.

You can get underwear and apparel pieces from the Pride collection. (calvinklein.com)

There’s five classic black jock straps, each with a different coloured waistband to represent the Pride flag as well as matching boxer briefs.

Also in the rainbow colours are packs of low rise trunks, thongs and briefs, with purple, pink, orange, green and blue to choose from.

Fans of Calvin Klein can also get their hands on classic silhouettes including trunks, bikini briefs, bralettes and briefs in white or black alongside the Pride logo across the waistband.

Finishing up the range are sliders in black or white with the Pride logo across the front, and a set of socks with rainbow embellishments.

You can shop the entire Calvin Klein Pride range via calvinklein.us and calvinklein.co.uk.