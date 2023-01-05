Kim Petras has been announced as the headliner for the closing event at Sydney WorldPride.

The history-making popstar will perform at the Rainbow Republic concert on 5 March to close the huge Pride celebration.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the closing concert and other WorldPride events at Ticketmaster Australia.

“I’m so happy to be back in Sydney supporting WorldPride! Headlining Mardi Gras was a really inspiring moment back in 2019 and it was one of my favourite Pride events ever,” the singer said. “So I’m really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level.”

She’ll be joined by trio MUNA at the closing event, who’ll perform their queer anthems including “I Know A Place” and “Silk Chiffon”.

Meanwhile G Flip and Keiynan Lonsdale will co-host Rainbow Republic and perform at the seven-hour closing concert at The Domain, as Sydney hands to baton to the WorldPride 2025 host city Washington DC.

Petras recently made history alongside Sam Smith, with their collaboration “Unholy”.

They became the first out non-binary and trans artists to reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In a post on Instagram, Petras wrote: “I’m so honoured to be part of your [Sam Smith] first number one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point.”

Fans can expect to hear the singer perform the track at WorldPride alongside alongside “Coconuts”, “If Jesus Was A Rockstar”, “Heart to Break” and “I Don’t Want It All”.

It was announced last year that pop royalty and gay icon Kylie Minogue would headline the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert.

“YES! I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney,” Kylie said in a statement. “Can’t wait to see you there!”

The opening event will also be hosted by Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan and drag royalty Courtney Act.

Other stars confirmed to be performing across the event include Charli XCX, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Tickets are available for the event now on Ticketmaster Australia.