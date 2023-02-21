The Wizard of Oz announces UK tour: dates, ticket info and more
A brand new production of beloved musical The Wizard of Oz is set to tour the UK.
The show will run at the London Palladium this summer before embarking on a UK tour in late 2023 and throughout 2024.
Tickets for the West End production are available from lwtheatres.com and UK tour from ATGTickets.com.
The musical opens at the London Palladium on 23 June before heading to Liverpool’s Empire Theatre on 13 December for a festive run.
It will then head to venues in Southampton, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Bristol, Nottingham and Newcastle throughout 2024.
The show will feature the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including “Over The Rainbow”, “Follow The Yellow Brick Road” and “We’re Off To See the Wizard”.
Plus it will also have additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and is produced by Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’s Michael Harrsion.
While the story, of course, will follow Dorothy, Toto and friends “on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz”.
You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.
How to get tickets
For the London run at the Palladium this summer, you can get tickets from lwtheatres.com.
Tickets for dates in Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Bristol will be available from ATGTickets.com.
For other venues you can check your local listings below for further ticket info.
The Wizard of Oz UK tour dates
- 23 June – 3 September 2023 – London Palladium – tickets
- 13 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool – tickets
- 16-21 January 2024 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton – tickets
- 30 January – 3 February 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield – tickets
- 13-17 February – Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh – tickets
- 20-25 February 2024 – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend – tickets
- 27 February – 3 March 2024 – Theatre Royal, Norwich – tickets
- 5-10 March 2024 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno – tickets
- 19-23 March 2024 – Alhambra Theatre Bradford – tickets
- 26-30 March 2024 – Theatre Royal Plymouth – tickets
- 2-7 April 2024 – Bristol Hippodrome – tickets
- 9-13 April 2024 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham – tickets
- 16-21 April 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle – tickets
