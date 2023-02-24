Rihanna is taking to the stage at the 2023 Oscars ceremony with her Black Panther single “Lift Me Up” – but fans are hopelessly divided over the song choice.

The 2023 Oscars are just around the corner, and with anticipation mounting for the star-studded awards ceremony, it’s been announced that none other than Rihanna will be performing her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up”.

The Grammy award-winning artist released the track back in October as part of the Black Panther soundtrack, marking the first solo song since her last album, ANTI, which was released in 2016. “Lift Me Up” was followed by the release of a second single, “Born Again”.

At the time, the songs divided fans. While many were displeased at the somewhat lacklustre ballad style, others were swept away by the vocals. In any case, plenty were simply happy to hear Rihanna sing again after a years-long musical drought.

Despite the mixed online reaction, “Lift Me Up”, which was made in collaboration with rapper Tems, director Ryan Coogler and producer Ludwig Göransson, has been nominated for best original song at this year’s ceremony.

The Oscars, which will be broadcast on 12 March and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are a landmark moment for Rihanna, who is not only receiving her first Oscars nod, but will also be the first performer since Phil Collins in 2000 to perform at the Super Bowl and Oscars at the same year.

At her captivating Super Bowl Halftime show, Rihanna casually announced that she was expecting her second child; and as people eagerly await more original music (or even a tour), there may well be another surprise announcement in store.

Despite the excitement of another live performance from Rihanna, the song choice – despite its Academy Award nomination – is dividing fans.

“The audience will fall asleep with that song,” one person complained. Another added: “I love you Ri, but please don’t.. out of all songs. NOT THIS.”

Can she pretend that song never existed already https://t.co/vPcLE0gYcf pic.twitter.com/lVOZKBleNv — Psta (@ahmedPsta9) February 23, 2023

I’m am sick and tired of that danm song https://t.co/4sXvwn6CXz pic.twitter.com/SrntxvXUDU — 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐡 (@AmirahTheGyal) February 24, 2023

We won but we kind of lost https://t.co/WJmN8ydrTR — . (@riri_szn) February 23, 2023

Perform love on the brain instead pic.twitter.com/6jJw4uzEQC — Lucas (@saveasprism) February 23, 2023

me when she start pic.twitter.com/KRaUWzlybF — diane (@ariesgruve) February 23, 2023

Literally her worst song ever — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN✨ (@AgingWhiteGay) February 23, 2023

One the other hand, some fans are buzzing at the chance to hear her perform “Lift Me Up” live.

“I can’t wait to hear Rihanna perform this at the Oscars. It’s gonna be such a beautiful performance,” one person said.

I’m gonna cry pic.twitter.com/MfyIimK3lC — Knave || DIE FOR YOU REMIX IS OUT NOW (@cristhgrande) February 24, 2023

Now you’ve got 100% my attention pic.twitter.com/7KXv3rq1cs — MariMoon ☀️🌈💕🍃🌙 (@MariMoon) February 23, 2023

About to remake histoRIH for the second time in a month pic.twitter.com/bOHHBCJKg5 — ☥ is FEИTYBOWLING (@fashionmoodb) February 23, 2023

a great year for rihanna fans pic.twitter.com/ZQ8qocE2h8 — manny ☈ (@neverfenty) February 23, 2023

NAVY’S ANOTHER PERFORMANCE IS COMING WAKE UPpic.twitter.com/1JagKRmB2W — mansur | d4u remix (@arikpcat) February 23, 2023

we will once again watch only for rihanna — moonlight sunrise {\___/} (@NayeonfancysU) February 23, 2023

Others are simply grateful that she hasn’t dropped off the face of the music industry again.

i don’t like the song but new rihanna performance im up! pic.twitter.com/XbRocNqQdJ — lavender haze (@ivyygrey) February 23, 2023

a rihanna performance is a rihanna performance cant complain — leia (@wandasvillanele) February 23, 2023

Some fans are worried that, much like Beyoncé’s Album of the Year snub at this year’s Grammys, Rihanna could lose out.

Use her to boost Oscar ratings and give the award to someone else! @rihanna don’t go!!!!! They want to Beyoncé you!! https://t.co/SXkRlmOrx2 — Fintan (@FintanSays) February 23, 2023

But others are simply impressed at how booked and busy she is while pregnant.

super bowl rehearsals, golden globes, super bowl, birthday, fashion week and oscar’s… rihanna gets no breaks 😭 — ☪︎. (@thickannawhore) February 23, 2023