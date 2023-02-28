Eye-opening new docuseries Click Boys gives an intimate look into the lives of five of the most successful LGBTQ+ adult content creators.

The five-episode World of Wonder (WOW) docuseries shares first-hand testimony from LGBTQ+ OnlyFans superstars who make their income through the internet subscription service.

Discussing important topics like queer and cultural identity, body positivity, the business of sex work and sexual freedom, each episode delves into the “triumphs and struggles” each creator has faced on OnlyFans creating explicit adult content.

The series also sees the creators share details about their personal lives, what influenced their decision to do OnlyFans, and how it has affected their lives behind the scenes.

Each of the ‘Click Boys’ bring their own unique perspectives to the table. The first episode will explore Matthew Camp’s experiences as a former go-go dancer and the empowerment he has found in sexual liberation, as well as his day-to-day life as a business-oriented erotic model.

The second episode, meanwhile, follows proud Puerto Rican and self described ‘short king’ Brock Banks, who discusses sexual liberation, family life friction, and the joys of moonlighting as a drag queen.

In an interview with the New York Times, Camp explained how he slowly built a following of more than half a million on Instagram, eventually taking home $10,000 a month even before he had posted his first penetrative video – work that’s seen him “make as much as a lawyer”.

Brock Banks in WOW’s new docuseries Click Boys (WOW)

“Tumblr was filled with the most extreme sexual experiences you could see,” he said about what makes OnlyFans different.

“And I think a lot of people were turned off by that. It’s not what they’re looking for. They want more intimate experiences. They want a boyfriend experience. They want to fantasise about someone that they want to have sex with and not feel disgusted by it.”

“None of us would be here if it wasn’t for sex,” says Camp in the trailer, who also talks about overcoming his fear of being judged by others. “If they judge me, who cares? They’re not your friends anyway.”

Trans OnlyFans star, Noah Way will feature in the fourth episode of Click Boys (WOW)

Silver stud and porn star Charger, meanwhile, says: “COVID did help a little bit because OnlyFans and sex workers have all just exploded in subscribers.”

The adult star also gets candid about the life-changing impact this career path has had on him. “Lance has done for me what probably $10,000 worth of therapy over 20 years couldn’t do for me.”

Erotic artist Ty Mitchell also reflects on his struggles in the trailer. “It always does feel as though it can all be stripped away,” he admits. “It feels scary like that. My abs don’t get me healthcare.”

Lance Charger in WOW’s new docuseries Click Boys (WOW)

Elsewhere, trans OnlyFans creator Noah Way reflects on their body image: “I never considered myself particularly attractive and I was surprised when other people viewed me that way.”

And self-proclaimed “short king” Puerto Rican creator, Brock Banks ends on an uplifting note: “Just because we do this for work doesn’t mean we are any different to who we were before. I want to spread love all over the world.”

The first episode of Click Boys is available on WOW Presents Plus now with new episodes dropping weekly.