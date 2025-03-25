Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite has claimed that he was dropped from a brand deal with car company Peugeot after he relaunched his OnlyFans profile.

On Instagram yesterday (24 March), The Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite shared a tongue-in-cheek video response to the car brand allegedly parting ways with him.

“Are you looking for a man that’ll last longer than this car? Well, that won’t be hard to find,” he says as gets set up to return it.

“Forgive me Peugeot, for I have sinned,” he adds.

In the caption, the former TV star wrote: “Pettiness is in for 2025.

“When @peugeotuk found out about my OnlyFans, they asked me to no longer post about their brand and to give the car back. So I agreed. Disclaimer – this is just a laugh and it’s actually a decent car, but so much for being an inclusive brand…”

In follow-up posts on Instagram Stories, Whaite claimed that Peugeot “stopped working” with him after he announced that he had rejoined OnlyFans in February.

He shared a photo of the car keys he’d been asked to return, which he’d adorned with an OnlyFans-branded keychain.

He captioned the cheeky swipe with the hashtags “#ImNotBitter” and “#PornStarsCantDrivePeugeot”.

You may like to watch

In a statement shared with the Daily Mail, a Peugeot spokesperson said: “PEUGEOT collaborates with hundreds of content creators every year by providing vehicles or creating opportunities to experience the latest generation models.

“We continuously review our collaborator community and, after careful consideration, we recently took the decision not to renew our existing partnership with John Whaite when it reached its agreed conclusion at the end of March.

“We understand John’s disappointment with our decision and wish him every success in the future.”

Bake Off and Strictly star John Whaite announced his OnlyFans in February. (Getty/@whaite_lifter/Instagram)

John Whaite announced last month that he had put his TV career on the back burner more than a decade after winning Bake Off, revealing that he’d chosen to focus on creating OnlyFans content.

Whaite shares explicit gay content on the pay-to-subscribe social media platform under the name Jonny Boy. Or, as the baker himself puts it, he “serves cake”.

He is in the top 0.29 per cent of OnlyFans content creators, and has shared more than 160 posts on the platform.

Whaite told the Daily Mail that his move into adult content came as he wanted to “focus on business”. Before launching his OnlyFans account, he had started a brownie business, Ruff Puff Brownies.

“Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business,” he told the publication. “Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses. One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise…

“If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

John Whaite says he ‘fell in love’ with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Johannes Radebe. (Getty/Karwai Tang)

After winning Bake Off in 2012, Whaite became a TV regular on shows including Lorraine, This Morning, and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

He appeared on the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, being paired with professional Johannes Radebe. The duo became the first ever male same-sex pairing on the show, and reached the final together.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.