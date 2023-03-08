Remi Bader stars in Victoria’s Secret Originals campaign and is one of the faces changing the brand.

The social media star fronts the campaign as the brand announces it aims to be more inclusive by featuring trans and plus-size models in its runway show.

She teamed up with Victoria’s Secret Pink as a size consultant in 2022 and has since played a role in expanding the brand’s range of fits.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

“That was definitely at the top of the list [of priorities] for me,” Bader told Page Six as “expanding sizing” was “something they were already trying to do”.

Bader says she talks with Pink’s team “every day” and will “bring her followers feedback” on certain styles and fits.

“What’s great and shows that they’re listening is that they actually implement that,” she said, recalling a time the brand “remade [a] whole bra” based on her followers’ observations about the front closure.

In the latest campaign for Victoria’s Secret, Bader appears alongside Chloë and Halle Bailey and Olivia Ponton.

She wears some of her hand-selected favourites including the Seamless Scoop Neck Sports Bra, Adjustable Waist Ruched Leggings and Ultimate Push-up Sports Bustier.

Discussing the latter she says it can be worn for both working out and “going out”.

Bader previously teamed up with Victoria’s Secret Pink as a size consultant in 2022.

Announcing the campaign on Instagram, Bader said: “I am unapologetically myself. I’ve always known who I am. After starting my career as a content creator and curve model I definitely received a lot of criticism and doubt for what I’m doing.

“The most important thing to me is that I don’t change myself or my content based on what others think.”

To shop the Victoria’s Secret collections head to victoriassecret.com or victoriassecret.co.uk.

Victoria’s Secret praised for runway return with trans models

The brand is bringing back its popular runway show after a four-year break – and aims to be more inclusive by featuring trans and plus-size models.

In a bid to claw back its customer base after a drop in ratings in 2019, Victoria’s Secret will launch a “new version” of its show to reclaim “one of our best marketing and entertainment properties and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today”, its bosses said.

Trans models Valentina Sampaio and Emira D’Spain – the latter made history last year as the first Black trans model to work with the clothing and beauty retailer – will feature in the upcoming show, according to the Daily Star.

Plus-size models Candice Huffine, Devyn Garcia and Paloma Elsesser will also make an appearance at the show, alongside Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas, and Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill, Adut Akech and Imaan Hammam.

Also set to feature in the line up is the brand’s first ambassador with Down’s syndrome, Sofia Jirau, who became a Victoria’s Secret model in February 2022.

Trans comedian and model Stacy Cay told PinkNews it’s “imperative” for the show to include trans women in order to achieve inclusivity.

“Trans women thrive in high fashion shows and to not have any of us in the lineup is a choice. We are tall, we have fierce features, and we belong on every runway,” Cay said.