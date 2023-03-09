Jasmin Savoy Brown, the rising star bringing queer energy to Scream VI, has introduced her partner to the world – and it’s no exaggeration to say that fans are in their feelings.

In a collection of photos posted to Instagram in the wake of the release of the sixth instalment of Scream, Brown, who plays the horror franchise’s first explicitly queer character, Mindy Meeks-Martin, revealed her new partner Anouk with the caption: “J’étudie les bisous français.”

The adorable note translates as “I study French kisses”, which has, understandably, whipped fans into a frenzy.

Devyn Nekoda, who plays Mindy’s girlfriend, Anika, wrote two comments: “Mummiiiessss” and “I love your love.”

Fellow Scream VI co-star Mason Gooding, who plays Mindy’s twin brother Chad, wrote: “Jasmin said play ‘The Girl is Mine’ by Michael Jackson on Spotify.”

Non-binary actor and producer E.R. Fightmaster joined the outpouring of queer joy, adding that they “legit screamed” at the post, and that “this is so hot and happy”.

They previously worked with Brown on the “Night Shift” music video by Lucy Dacus.

And Melanie Lynskey, who stars with Brown in the hit TV series Yellowjackets also expressed her support by writing: “This gave me heart flutters.”

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream VI. (YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

The full post, which is pinned to the top of Brown’s Instagram profile, tags her partner as @shishtanouk, and contains ten pictures of the couple looking very much in love, including a fair few which show red lipstick marks plastered all over Anouk’s face.

Fans have added their excitement to the post, commenting everything from: “Hard launch hard launch” to “I want to have game like you for real.”

Scream VI is in UK cinemas now, and initial reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Fans have particularly praised reigning scream-queen Jenna Ortega’s performance.

Read the PinkNews exclusive interview with Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding here.