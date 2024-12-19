Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown has announced a new podcast “by and for the queer community”, aptly titled Today in Gay.

Savoy Brown, who stars as young Taissa in the psychological thriller and Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream, revealed that they conjured up the idea three years ago after discovering the lack of queer equivalent podcasts to NPR’s Up First or the New York Times’ The Headlines.

“Hi everyone,” Savoy Brown began in an introductory video on Instagram. “I’m here with an exciting announcement. I’m sure at this point I’ve been teasing it non-stop.

“I’m excited to say I have created and developed and am launching a new podcast called Today in Gay with these fine folks.”

It’s described as a “short, joyful daily news podcast by and for the queer community.” The Monday-Friday queer news podcast will see Savoy Brown as creator, while Queer for Fear co-producer Nay Bever, Our Flag Means Death star Vico Ortiz and actor Bex-Taylor Klaus will host the series.

Savoy Brown and Bever will also serve as co-producers alongside editor and theme song-composer Lauren Klein. Hannah Nobrega will be the researcher, while Jax Ko will provide illustrations for the series. All the Today in Gay production team members are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

It couldn’t come at a better time, with President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration nearing and the queer community undoubtedly worrying about the future in the US. “I think that in times like these, they want [marginalized communities] to feel small and they want us to feel scared, and we want us to feel hopeful and safe,” Savoy Brown told Them.

“And of course, this bad stuff is happening, but there’s really good stuff happening, too. And you maybe don’t know where to find it or don’t have time to find it or the resources, and we do. So we’re going to find it for you. We’re going to let you know the things that you need to know.”

The podcast is fully funded by Savoy Brown, who said they want to “take that money [from my Yellowjackets and Scream success] and put it back into my community”. She says that every team member will be paid the same, and as per Variety, staff can expect $50 per hour.

Today in Gay launches on 1 January 2025 everywhere, but subscribers can listen early from 30 December for $6 per month (or $60 per year) for bonus episodes and safe community chats via Substack.