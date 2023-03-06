The sixth instalment of the Scream franchise is receiving rave reviews, with many critics hailing it as Ghostface’s best outing since the original 1996 film.

Scream VI opens in the UK on Wednesday (8 March), and the film’s first reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

The latest instalment in the beloved slasher franchise picks up from where the 2022 reboot left off as the Carpenter siblings (Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera) leave Woodsboro to start a new life in New York, alongside twins Chad and Mindy Meeks (Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown).

Before long, though, the past returns to haunt them as Ghostface re-emerges to stalk the survivors, leaving carnage in his wake.

Pop culture curator PopCrave has high praise for the new film, describing Scream VI as “what might be the franchise’s strongest entry since the original”.

Described as “darker, gorier and more violent than ever,” the film has a stunning opening scene and a Ghostface who has “never been scarier”.

Filmmaker Dan Marcus has echoed those sentiments, writing: “The kills are gorier, the scares are more terrifying and the tension is more nail-biting than ever.”

Many critics were impressed by the way the film honours the legacy of the iconic franchise.

Film critic Shannon McGrew has also praised the film, writing that those who were less-than-impressed with last year’s offering, should leave any doubts at the door: “Your socks are gonna be knocked all the way off,” she wrote.

Fans have reacted with joy at the overwhelmingly positive reviews. Ortega, who plays the younger Carpenter sister, and Gooding, have received particular praise.

Gooding has reportedly been called a “standout” and Ortega has “done it again” as the current reigning pop-culture scream queen.

Review aggregators Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes have not yet published their reviews as there is an embargo until the film is released.

