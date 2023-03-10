Tennessee anti-drag lawmaker Randy McNally has been caught liking and commenting on a gay man’s racy Instagram pictures.

Earlier this year, the state of Tennessee banned certain drag performances and stopped trans children from receiving vital, gender-affirming care.

The southern state’s Senate passed a bill banning drag shows in public on 23 February, with the measure heading to the desk of Republican governor Bill Lee for his signature.

Alongside the drag ban, lawmakers also voted to send a bill to the governor that bans doctors from providing gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, for transgender minors.

The new law could also have an impact on public Pride celebrations and is just one of dozens of anti-LGBTQ+ laws which seek to ban gender-affirming care, drag shows, LGBTQ+ books and trans athletes across the US.

Republican lieutenant governor, and speaker of the Tennessee senate, Randy McNally, has been a keen supporter of the bills and other anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

But now, 79-year-old McNally has been caught red-handed commenting on and liking a gay man’s thirsty Instagram pictures. Leaving flame emojis, hearts and likes, the lawmaker has seemingly been leaving comments for a long time.

Poster of the pictures, Franklyn McClur, confirmed in reports that it was indeed the lieutenant governor’s account leaving the complimentary comments.

McClur, 20, didn’t realise that the governor was the leader of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislature plaguing the state, adding that he always thought the posts were random.

The news was first brought to mainstream attention after journalist Walter Murphy posted proof of McNally posting various comments on McClur’s topless Instagram posts.

INTERESTING: Tennessee @LtGovMcNally has been liking and commenting on this young man’s Instagram page for an extended period of time—the most attention from @BillLeeTN’s second in command going toward the racier photographs. We’ve reached out to the Lt. Gov for comment. pic.twitter.com/mOgItZWeHS — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) March 9, 2023

When approached for comment about the Instagram comments, McNally’s spokesman, Adam Kleinheider, said the politician has no intention on stopping posting on social media.

“Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally,” he said.

“As anyone in Tennessee politics knows… McNally is a prolific social media commenter. He takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers.

“Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media.”