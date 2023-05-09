Texan singer and songwriter James McMurtry has protested against Tennessee’s anti-drag law by performing in a dress at his Nashville and Knoxville shows.

In an act of defiance against the state introducing Senate Bill 3 (SB3) at the end of March, McMurtry took to the stage in a frock to a wave of applause from the audience.

Tennessee’s drag ban – the first anti-drag bill to pass through US state legislature – would have become law on 1 April but a restraining order postponed it coming into effect until to 26 May.

A YouTube video of the 61-year-old folk/rock star singing with BettySoo on 5 May in Knoxville has been flooded with positive comments.

One person wrote: “Huge respect for BettySoo and James McMurtry. Thought I could not love them both more. I was wrong.”

Another said: “Something I never thought I’d see. Brilliant. You both are a delight and I just love this.”

On Twitter, an image of McMurtry in the dress has also been widely praised.

One person commented: “Thank you for sharing and thank James McMurtry for his support of trans community and for letting the world know there are good people in TN.”

Another tweeted: “I applaud him for taking a stand for what he believes in. He is an inspiration.”

SB 3, proposed by Republican state senator Jack Johnson in November, aims to update an existing Tennessee law to prevent “adult-oriented businesses” from operating within 1,000ft of schools, public parks or places of worship.

“Adult cabaret performances” are included in the legislation, which defines them as those which feature “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest”.

But the definition is so vague that, if implemented, it could ban numerous plays, certain parts of Shakespeare and, in some cases, pantomimes.

Those who breach the law face a misdemeanour for a first offence and up to six years in prison for subsequent offences, which would be labelled felonies.

At the end of April, Lizzo performed in Tennessee with a host of Drag Race favourites and local queens, in protest.