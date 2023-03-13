Before winning hearts with her portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey was breaking them in the 2021 horror short, Requiem.

The sapphic historical horror is set in 1605 as witch trials and religious conservatism swamped parts of England.

It follows Ramsey’s character, Evelyn, as she attempts to evade the wrath of her father, Minister Gilbert (Simon Balcon), to be with her lover, Mary (Safia Oakley Green).

The film, directed by Em Gilberston, has just dropped on the ALTER YouTube channel and been immediately picked up by fans – old and new – who are raving about the beautiful portrayal of the star-crossed lovers.

Gilbertson told PinkNews they made Requiem “because it’s really important for all queer people that we don’t forget our history. We have to take lessons from the past to tackle the systemic prejudice still around us and fight for our future”.

They added that “the support the film has received has been incredible”.

The film’s heart-pounding terror is interwoven with tender moments of queer love, making for a gripping watch.

Although there is minimal dialogue, Ramsey, now 19, shows she is an acting powerhouse, embodying her Evelyn’s yearning as heartbreak and devastation surround her.

As one fan aptly put it on Twitter: “Bella Ramsey in Requiem just shattered my heart into a million pieces. Wow.”

“Just had my heart ripped out, stomped on, torn apart and smashed to pieces [by] the short film Requiem,” another wrote. “Holy s**t. Bella Ramsey is a pro at making me sad at this point.”

The 24-minute short shows the power of lesbian love against all the odds, and its poignant ending left many in tears.

“If there’s one thing Bella Ramsey knows how to do, it’s make my gay heart ache. I’m crying. Requiem was so amazing. It was really beautiful. Lesbian witches has to be my favourite genre,” one person wrote.

@BellaRamsey breaking my heart all over again with another queer love story in #Requiem. Beautiful. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/fwG6miOTbH — Maggie H (@RunMaggsRun) March 9, 2023

Bella Ramseys acting in requiem is so amazing like we’re literally watching one of this generations best actors — bella ramsey #1 luver ¹³ (@lightsfIicker) March 9, 2023

i just finished requiem and DAMN does bella ramsey know how to make some heart wrenching sounds — anni | obsessed w tlou (@blonde_bandit69) March 9, 2023

Bella Ramsey I need compensation for the emotional pain I went through while watching requiem — rania⁷🍯 (@flwrnia) March 10, 2023

just watched that Requiem short film with Bella Ramsey in it and i need to disappear off the face of the earth for a bit after those heartbreaking 24 minutes. — isa (@isa_lechehater) March 10, 2023

Bella Ramsey short film Requiem should be a full film. I want more of it, the story and their performances are amazing! — jjv ♡ TLOU (@_noturjess) March 10, 2023

Requiem is doing the festival circuit, and will be arriving at the Oscar-qualifying 47th Cleveland International Film Festival at the end of March. You can watch it here.

While Ramsey continues to break hearts in 17th-century England, they are also bringing lesbian angst to the dystopian 21st century in hit series The Last of Us.

Episode seven, “Left Behind” showed a flashback of Ellie (Ramsey) and Riley (Storm Reid), who spend the day in an abandoned shopping centre in pandemic-ravaged America.

The pair’s friendship blossoms into something more over the course of the episode – but it ends in tragedy.

Season one of the hit show wrapped up on Sunday (12 March), along with a bonus episode which went behind the scenes.

Ramsey has already been confirmed for season two, which is set to show Ellie in a relationship with girlfriend Dina years after the devastating events of the season one finale.