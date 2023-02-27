Fans of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us are distraught following another ‘devastatingly beautiful’ queer love story, this time featuring Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Storm Reid’s Riley.

The seventh episode of The Last of Us, titled “Left Behind“, has provided yet more heart-wrenching content for LGBTQ+ viewers as it explores the backstory of Ellie’s relationship with her best friend Riley.

Based on the events of Left Behind, a DLC released for 2013’s The Last of Us video game, the episode introduces the character of Riley by way of an origin story for Ellie.

In the expansion, players learn how Ellie gets infected (or not, as the case may be), as well as who Riley is – and the trip down memory lane is prompting viewers to lament yet another heartbreakingly emotional episode of television.

this is what watching the last of us feels like pic.twitter.com/LBt66Lmah4 — kie (@criminalplaza) February 27, 2023

Following the events of the previous episode of The Last of Us, in which Joel (Pedro Pascal) is brutally wounded and nearing death, “Left Behind” opens with Ellie attempting to patch up her protector.

As she struggles to care for Joel, we travel back in time to when Ellie was training to become a FEDRA soldier in the Boston Quarantine Zone. Ellie’s best friend and roommate Riley has been missing for three weeks; but one night, she reappears in Ellie’s dormitory to tell her that she has joined the Fireflies, a group of resistance fighters.

Determined to have one last night together, the pair sneak into an abandoned mall and explore the sights: a carousel, an arcade and a photo booth – which is all very lovely, until they’re attacked by a Clicker (infected), who bites both the girls.

As the infection takes hold, Ellie and Riley kiss – a direct adaptation of the Left Behind expansion pack – though Ellie does not succumb to the horrors of the fungus.

In short, it’s another absolutely heart-wrenching hour of telly – but, as with Bill and Frank’s tragic love story in the third episode of The Last of Us, fans have once again taken to Twitter to express their love for the show’s commitment to queer representation and faithful adaptation of the source material.

no thoughts just ellie doing the 😄 after kissing a girl #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/SKPPHwZbQu — yuri miller (@buckspider) February 27, 2023

whoever wrote the last of us has got to be the most depressed person on the planet and found a way to take us down with them pic.twitter.com/CWDyrRMhRV — ‏َ (@sxarlights) February 27, 2023

O beijo de Ellie e Riley em #TheLastofUs HBO 💜



Bella Ramsey & Storm Reid 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩pic.twitter.com/GHRfP2eY9X — The Last of Us Brasil (@TheLastOfUsBR) February 27, 2023

As with episode three of The Last of Us, which put survivalist Bill and his partner Frank’s relationship in the spotlight, a select corner of the internet have taken it upon themselves to condemn the inclusion of lesbian characters – despite the fact that said characters are directly adapted from video game canon.

Happily, it’s taken no time at all for other Twitter users to shut the bigots down.

“Bestie they are literally lesbians,” wrote one person in response to the HBO Max Twitter account calling Ellie and Riley ‘best friends.’

ah yes they seem to be very good friends pic.twitter.com/EvYrxFY1Np — c. | save warrior nun (@sapphicwitch_) February 26, 2023

Tired of people talking shit on The Last of Us, saying it's "woke" content and trash etc. Bruh, just say you're homophobic… — GingerDoughBoy (@MarKiEx814) February 27, 2023

sorry they were following the game story dawg💀 — cat ⁷ (@priincejimiin) February 27, 2023

The queer joy (and anguish) has widely drowned out the homophobia, however, with queer gaymers and viewers rejoicing at the representation.

I remember playing this week’s episode of The Last of Us and crying so hard, not because of the tragedy, but because I was finally playing a girl like me in a video game for the first time — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) February 27, 2023

THE VULNERABLE "DONT GO" AND RILEY BEING SO EASILY CONVINCED BC ITS ELLIE!!!!!!!!! THEM EXPERIENCING THEIR FIRST LOVES AND THEN GETTING ALL THAT SNATCHED AWAY IN LESS THAN A MINUTE!!!!!! I NEED TO [REDACTED]pic.twitter.com/2xbRn7UKB8 — rie 🥪🍳 (@brvshbugs) February 27, 2023

bella ramsey as ellie looking at storm reid as riley in this the last of us scene is what really sent me over the edge pic.twitter.com/p0jQrZSNDr — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 27, 2023

I HATE THE LAST OF US STUPID SHOW PAIN UTTER PAIN DEVASTATED RUINED I DO NOT KNOW HAPPINESS ALL I KNOW IS DEPRESSION I HAVENT SMILED IN SUCH A LONG TIME WHY OH DEAR EVERY SUNDAY IM ON THE FLOOR CRYING pic.twitter.com/wa7usKAN42 — 🪷neptune🪷 (@holyfrankieeee) February 27, 2023

Naturally, the gay jokes are out in full force.

the last of us creating the most beautiful devastating gay love stories week after week: pic.twitter.com/dqIPeNuyk7 — Taylor (@mereprologue) February 27, 2023

me as a kid (i’m a lesbian) trying to walk past victoria’s secret without looking at the lingerie #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/08rIorUvej — andy!!!! 🧟 (@bitseventimes) February 27, 2023

the last of us episode 7: STAGGERING I FEEL HOLLOW THANK GOD LESBIANS ARENT REAL — tali (@m3galotron) February 27, 2023

During the sixth episode of The Last of Us, fans went wild after they spotted who they think could be Ellie’s future girlfriend, Dina, a character at the centre of the game’s 2020 sequel, The Last of Us: Part Two.

In the sequel, Ellie and Dina embark on a bloody quest for revenge across the US, which also features a trans character, Lev.

And in case you’d missed the discourse around the Bloater, in episode five, gay Twitter pronounced the horrifying creature (a larger-than-usual zombie) a ‘gay icon’.

The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.