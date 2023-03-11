HBO confirms bonus The Last of Us episode to air after finale

Acclaimed dystopian drama The Last of Us has captured audiences over the past eight weeks with mind-controlling fungus, the horror of the clickers and perhaps one of the most heart-rending queer love stories ever to be seen on TV.

The season finale, entitled “Look for the Light” airs on Sunday (12 March) and we’re honestly not ready for it to be over until season two.

Fans need not mourn the ending of S1 just yet, however, as HBO has confirmed a special extra episode to be aired directly after Sunday’s finale, packed with bonus, behind the scenes content and interviews with Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and the show’s creatives.

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of #TheLastofUs to see how they brought the show to life in a special behind the scenes featurette.



Making Of The Last Of Us streams after the season finale, Sunday on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/BvsW8onvLU — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) March 9, 2023

From the short teaser trailer, it looks like viewers will be treated to insights into that cordyceps kiss, the terrifying hordes of episode five and how the clickers – complete with sound effects that will continue to haunt our dreams – were brought to life.

Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, has already teased in her Vogue interview that the season finale could prove “divisive”.

Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary, had amassed something of a cult following after her turn as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones.

In the role of Ellie, she shines with humour, courage and steely determination, and PinkNews’ Charlie Duncan has dubbed her “one of the greatest TV heroes of all time”.

The season finale will feature voice actor Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the critically-acclaimed Last of Us video game. The Dungeons and Dragons aficionados among us also know Ashley from the acclaimed streaming series Critical Role, which is currently on its third campaign.

Episode eight, “When We Are in Need”, showcased another voice actor from the video game. Those with sharp ears may have noticed that Troy Baker, who voiced Joel, plays the right hand man of terrifying cult leader David.

We’ll definitely be tuning in to soak up that delicious behind the scenes content and dive into the making of a beautifully acted, brutal and emotionally devastating show.

The final episode of The Last of Us season one will air on Sunday 12 March in the US and on Monday 13 March in the UK.